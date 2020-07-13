I REFER to the “Off The Cuff” column published in theSun. I read the article with amusement and concern at the same time.

Concern because this is a serious issue and the columnist has written on this subject before, but obviously, there has not been any successful result otherwise the issue would not have been talked about again.

At the same time, I am amused with use of the word “lawlessness”. Lawlessness must always be met by full force of the law in order to arrest the problem. Has there been any serious enforcement to deter these Mat Rempits?

I still see many of them stubbornly refuse to use the motorcycle lane specially constructed for their use on the Federal Highway. And many times I have also seen them involved in accidents with cars and lorries.

What is the point of building more motorcycle lanes if they continue to refuse to use the motorcycle lanes?

Enforcement must be taken consistently until these motorcyclists learn to accept the use of such motorcycle lanes. Once they have accepted that they have to use such lanes where available, only then let us talk of building more such lanes.

Patrick

Subang