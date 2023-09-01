Engage experts to shape child dept

THE announcement by Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri that the Cabinet has agreed to establish a special department or institution for children brings hope for the new year. It is good that Pakatan Harapan is living up to its election manifesto. We, child advocates and civil society organisations are delighted that children are getting a clear focus from the new government.

We recognise that it is early days yet and the proposal will need to be worked on, with the scope and powers of the department to be clarified. We ask that the minister and ministry engage with child advocates and civil society organisations in shaping the formation of this department.

One key issue will be the extent of the scope and powers of the children’s department. Will it be akin to a children’s ministry that is fully responsible for children issues, overarching other ministries that have some authority over children and powers to make policy changes? Or will it just be a coordinating body between different ministries and agencies on children issues?

We recommend that the government form a children’s ministry so that it will have the capacity to make significant changes to the lives of children in Malaysia and not just be a “welfare” organisation. No ministry or government agency should make policies that would impact children’s well-being without timely consultation with the children’s department or ministry that the government creates.

We advocate that the children’s department adopt an equitable and rights-based approach, and have a wide scope to cover critical areas, including the following:

1. Establish and strengthen an interagency child protection case and data management system, and the prevention of abuse, neglect, exploitation and all forms of violence against children.

2. Improve basic health service delivery, especially to marginalised children, and prevent deaths from road injuries and drowning.

3. Support the rights and needs of children with diverse disabilities.

4. Improve the status of marginalised children, including those who are migrants, refugees and stateless.

5. End child poverty, especially among indigenous people, and target those in Sabah and inner city environments.

6. Encourage good practices in the provision of reasonable accommodation, to mainstream children with inclusive special education needs and ensure access to universal education.

7. Improve the timeliness, quality, access and safety of early childhood care and education, including nurseries.

8. Avoid/prevent the detention of any child.

9. Remove all barriers to children, adopted children of Malaysian parents and foundlings from acquiring Malaysian citizenship.

10. Persevere systematically to end child marriage and reduce teenage pregnancies.

This list, although not exhaustive, seems like a tall order. But the announcement inspires confidence that, together, we can make a firm start to work in this direction.

Leadership and experience of child realities will be critical to shaping success. It is important to institutionalise children’s participation in the organisation and have representatives from diverse communities, including those who are marginalised and disabled.

A dedicated, accountable and competent workforce, perhaps some staffing taken from other agencies, and a meaningful budget will be crucial for the execution of these functions.

The new entity will have to review and lift Malaysia’s reservations to the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), and harmonise national legislation and policies with the Child Act and Sexual Offences Against Children Act.

We would like the minister and Cabinet to know that we are firmly behind this initiative and offer our full support. It is the single most important plan that the government has put forward for the betterment of children in our nation. May the hope that has come with the new government blossom, and all children experience meaningful and lasting change that will improve their outcomes.

As CRC embodies all actions concerning children, the best interests of the child shall be a primary consideration.

Datuk Dr Amar-Singh HSS