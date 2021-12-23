Enhancing organisation control abilities

THERE are a number of important purposes of having very strong and efficient organisational control.

An organisational leader that is capable of exerting sufficiently effective organisational controls will make organisational plans become very effective and capable of providing assistance to the leader in measuring progress, offering feedback as well as directing the teams to success.

Such organisational control by the organisational leader also ensures that organisation activities are performed in a way that is very consistent, and that the policies and procedures in the organisation assist in ensuring that efforts among members are integrated efficiently.

Generally speaking, the ability of a leader to exert proper and effective organisational controls will make the organisation become effective.

It will facilitate the ability of the organisation and its members to achieve its objectives.

Besides that, a very efficient and competent organisational leader will control the organisation efficiently in order to make it efficient and ensure that its projects are carried out successfully.

Organisational leaders who are able to exert proper organisational control are also responsible for creating a very conducive environment for decision-making.

The purpose of organisational control is to enable the leaders and managers to gain better awareness of the problems within the organisation and for competent leaders to provide information that is necessary to these managers for the purposes of decision-making.

Discussed here are a number of factors that can enhance the ability of a leader to exert better organisational control.

The first factor that relates to how leaders can enhance their organisational control ability is to acquire efficient self-development abilities.

One of these important skills that enable the leader to exert proper organisational control involves the ability to practise efficient self-development.

Organisations at present, such as the immolation airline industry, are operating at breakneck speeds and this results in leaders being required to prioritise enough time for themselves to enable them to learn something new.

This can involve any sort of new skills that the leader is acquiring and what is essential is that these skills assist with the process of self-development in a way that can equip them with the abilities to lead the organisation and control it more efficiently.

In essence, such a leader will engage in self-development in a way that ensures that he or she is able to carry out tasks, duties and responsibilities in line with the quest to ensure proper controls of the organisation.

The second factor that relates to how leaders can enhance their ability for organisational control is to have efficient team development abilities.

Successful organisational leaders who are very efficient and effective at controlling the organisation and ensuring that the organisation is set on the right path to success are usually the kind of leaders who are able to generate effective teams in the organisation.

Such leaders have the knack for cultivating learning teams in the organisation and to come up with team development strategies that pave the way for effective team development.

The cornerstone of any successful organisation that is able to exert proper control over its activities is an organisation that has a number of high-performance teams working within it.

Effectively performing teams are the kind of teams that can generate productivity that helps the organisation become successful.

An organisational leader who is competent at developing teams will almost certainly be able to control the organisation and guide it on a path that is focused on success.

The third factor that relates to how leaders can enhance their ability for organisational control is to have strategic thinking abilities.

Organisational leaders who are competent are the ones who are highly responsive to change and it is for this reason that their abilities as organisation leaders to embrace a very high level of strategic thinking is essential when it comes to ensuring proper organisational control.

Researchers emphasise that the strategic approach to leadership is very important for leaders and this includes the communication and hands-on tactical behaviours.

An organisational leader who is a strategic thinker is one who is likely to take a very broad and long-range approach to problem solving as well as decision-making that involves objective analysis, thinking far ahead and also able to engage in effective planning.

Such a leader is one who thinks about the best way to exert proper control within the organisation and to ensure proper organisational outcomes.

The fourth factor that relates to how leaders can enhance their ability for organisational control is to have innovation abilities.

In order for these leaders to remain viable and effective in a very competitive marketplace, they need to become innovative and visionary, and make innovation a top priority.

It is easy for leaders to start losing control of the activities within the organisation and become unable to perform their everyday responsibilities due to lack of innovation.

Therefore, being innovative is an important aspect for organisational leaders to lead the organisation in a way that is more efficient and proper controls can be implemented.

Organisational leaders are tasked with the requirement of creating an environment where those in the organisation feel safe, from a psychological perspective, when it comes to trying something new.

By having innovation abilities, the leader will be able to lead the organisation efficiently by making those in the organisation gain confidence in wanting to try new things and achieving success at the same time.

In order to exert proper control in an organisation, a leader must be prepared to engage in the process of continuous learning, with the same being said for staff members, and by generating highly conducive organisational learning environments, it would be easier for the organisation to be channelled and controlled in a way that enables it to become successful.

Dr Akram Al-Khaled is an Associate Professor, Senior Lecturer/Head of MBA Programme at the Faculty of Business Berjaya University College. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com