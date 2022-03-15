Enjoying respite from city-life

CITY life may have its positive attributes, but once in a while we all need a break to reinvigorate ourselves. Also, the hustle and bustle of city life necessitates a respite for many of us, especially when we feel the weariness, more so now, with the floods and Covid variant Omicron, which is looming large and raging the world. No one knows when normalcy will return.

So, take a short holiday when opportunity prevails. My friends and I went to a small multiracial village, Kg Sg Serai in Kuang, Selangor, which is about 40 minutes’ drive from Kuala Lumpur.

A sojourn for two days in this hamlet was indeed a refreshing hiatus for us. We stayed in a cosy homestay run by Haji Nordin, a retiree from Mara, and his family. It cost us a meagre RM100 per day for a room, which was definitely value for money.

Nestled amid the highways, this rural community sustains the norms of a modern-day kampung. Most of the houses are akin to those found in urban areas, save for a few like the one owned by my friend Bala. The architecture of Bala’s house typified that of a kampung house found during the 60s which is steeped in the past, and a rarity these days. Bala also opens his house as a homestay to anyone wanting to experience a sojourn in a typical kampung house.

Bala’s house is encircled by a fine-looking garden planted with a variety of plants and vegetables. I was in awe with the flora in the garden as I always marvelled at houses surronded by greenery. I guess it stems from my concern for the environment and climate change as any form of foliage soaks up carbon dioxide.

After spending some time at Bala’s house, we proceeded to Bestari Jaya (Batang Berjuntai), and along the way we saw monkeys along the roadside. The monkeys looked lost as if their habitats were being encroached.

During my days in Rawang (1986-1991), I used to travel frequently to Batang Berjuntai, but the entire stretch now has undergone massive development.

Most of the familiar landmarks I knew are no longer around. I guess this the sad facet of development, taking a toll on history.

We drove up to Ijok, about 8km from Bestari Jaya, for lunch. Little change have taken place in Ijok, which is basically a village. The Chinese food here is mouth-watering and much cheaper than in Kuala Lumpur. A five-course lunch for the five of us cost only RM125. Similar dishes in the city would have cost more than RM200.

After lunch, we proceeded to Kundang, which borders Kuang. This was a mining town in the early 20th century and the largest mining operator was British-owned Kundang Tin company. Many Chinese settlers came to Kundang because of the tin mining activities.

Mining and agriculture were the mainstay of Kundang’s economy at one time, but with the collapse of the tin industry in the 80s, its importance diminished.

Kundang has remained relatively quiet as it lacks attractions to entice tourists. The most famous landmark is Tasik Biru Seri Kundang, a discarded mining pool that is now a residue of its once prominent past.

Nevertheless, Kundang’s landscape has transformed, with many development projects ongoing. Many retail businesses and a few industrial projects can be sited in Kundang. Like Rawang, Kundang and its vicinity has changed beyond recognition.

Early the next morning, my friends and I went for a stroll along Kg Sg Serai but after a kilometre, the weather was unkind to us with the drizzle cutting short our morning walk.

But all was not lost as we took refuge and had a light breakfast at a Malay stall. Again, what a bargain it was with three glasses of tea, one packet of nasi lemak and a few kuehs costing only RM7!

Returning to our homestay, we refreshed ourselves and was invited to Bala’s house for brunch, with pall appom and coconut milk – a favourite for breakfast among Indians.

Bala’s wife, Parvathy, who is known for her culinary skills, also prepared a Kerala style chicken curry. After brunch, we visited a small carpentry workshop run by Bala’s friend, Azlan. Customers from as far as Kuala Lumpur would come to seek out the variety of services offered by Azlan, as it is much cheaper compared in the city. Our visit to Azlan’s factory concluded our short but memorable visit.

The vicinity of Kg Sg Serai has not been spared the onslaught of development as evidenced by the construction projects taking place in the locality.

With the rapid pace of progress everywhere, many aesthetic rural areas in Malaysia may one day vanish and impair our topography. It is sad knowing that our younger generation will not be able to take a walk down history.

For those of my generation, visiting such a village was indeed nostalgic as we were not only fortunate to see wooden kampung houses again, but also be in harmony with nature.

So, we must count our blessings that we can still relish these little splendours of life that are evocative of our childhood days.

Benedict Lopez

Kuala Lumpur