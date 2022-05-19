Ensure boat safety of passengers

IN early May, during the long Hari Raya holidays, my family and I made a trip to Pulau Redang in Terengganu. The ferry we boarded at Taman Tamadun Islam Jetty in Kuala Terengganu had a capacity for 196 passengers. The trip took more than one and a half hours.

During the journey, I noticed life vests wrapped in transparent plastics under the passenger seats. However, not every seat had a life vest. I noticed, less than 50% of the seats had them.

Life vests are an important part of safety. They are meant to save lives. Essentially, it is equivalent to a seat belt in a car. The main function of a life vest is to keep a person afloat.

It is a requirement by law that a life vest must be provided for each person on a boat or ferry. It is obvious, the ferry I boarded had breached the requirement.

Boat incidents have happened in Malaysian waters, and there have been fatalities as well as people missing. A notable maritime tragedy happened in Sabah on Jan 28, 2017, when a tourist boat capsized. The boat carrying three crew and 27 tourists from China capsized due to strong winds and huge waves while travelling from Kota Kinabalu to Pulau Mengalum, 56km northwest of Kota Kinabalu. Four lives were lost and five persons missing.

Another rule not strictly adhered to on my trip to the mainland was that passengers are required to register their particulars before they board a boat. I was required to register my details before boarding the boat departing for Pulau Redang. However, this was not imposed on my return trip to the mainland.

Perhaps, the Malaysian Marine Department should look into the matter before any untoward incidents happen, especially with borders now open and tourism picking up pace.

Wong Soo Kan

Petaling Jaya