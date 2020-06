THERE are several challenges caring for children of frontline workers. Childcare centres may refuse to care for the children due to fear and inconvenience, leading to a potential domino effect. This could lead to parents, who are frontliners, staying at home to care for their children. This then affects staffing and might disrupt the dynamics of frontline operations.

Two, discrimination against frontliners’ children might also ignite and build stigma against frontliners. We fear inappropriate panic and misconception against these individuals.

There is an urgent need for our government leaders to address the matter and give sufficient reassurance to frontliners. Childcare centre operators and frontliners should be included at the discussion table. Another important stakeholder is the community, for instance, neighbours or relatives living nearby who are trustworthy and willing to help frontliners.

Frontliners’ children and families should be treated fairly, without discrimination and stigma. Frontliners are one of the most affected populations during this Covid-19 crisis, being physically and mentally vulnerable. We must care for them.

We offer several suggestions.

» One, decisions must be inclusive. Frontliners should not be forced to stay at home because childcare centres refuse to take in their children. At any centre, children of frontliners should not be separated from their peers, where possible. We welcome the idea of creating new childcare facilities for government hospitals.

» Two, the execution of standard operating procedures (SOPs) must be done carefully. Childcare centre operators need to understand the importance for them to comply with the SOP and guidelines. Materials should be readily available in a checklist format. All staff at centres should be properly trained.

» Three, we can adopt the “social bubble” concept at childcare centres. The children are allowed to interact only in their specific “bubbles” where they are only exposed to constant peers to limit exposure. This method will not only limit virus transmission, it also can improve the social wellbeing of these children.

Dr Wee Soo Yen

Dr Khor Swee Kheng