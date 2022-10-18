Ensure no one left behind in mental healthcare

I WELCOME the government’s allocation of RM34 million for the setting up of the National Mental Health Centre of Excellence. This will enable better management of mental healthcare programmes and streamlining of efforts by the government and relevant stakeholders, including NGOs. However, it is essential to also ensure that everyone who needs mental healthcare does not get left behind.

There needs to be a long-term investment in training more mental health professionals such as psychiatrists, psychologists, counsellors and social workers.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends the ratio of one psychiatrist for every 10,000 population, but there are less than 500 psychiatrists in the country today.

As for now, one can get psychiatric treatment from public hospitals, Pusat Mentari as well as some Health Clinics with only a minimal fee. However, with the public mental healthcare system being burdened with a high volume of patients, the waiting time can be a challenge to some.

The lower income group may be more vulnerable to mental health issues, due to challenges such as economic and financial adversity.

According to the National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2019, the prevalence of depression among the B40 income group was the highest at 2.7%. They may not be able to afford treatment at private hospitals or clinics. This is a good reason why the government may want to consider subsidising those from lower-income groups to get treatment in a private setting. This is to minimise the waiting time, which could prevent their conditions from exacerbating.

Those with mental disorders are at a higher risk of dying due to suicide. This does not mean that people without mental disorders will not feel suicidal. In order to have effective suicide prevention initiatives, we need supporting data, and this is why it is time we reinstate the National Suicide Registry Malaysia. Talks on this have been ongoing for the last few years, and it is high time we act on this. Data collected will be useful in planning effective and targeted suicide prevention strategies and policies.

Good mental well-being needs to be cultivated from a young age. Adolescence is a phase of change and adaptation, which means they cannot run away from life’s challenges.

NHMS 2019 found that 424,000 children experience mental health problems. In 2021, more than 11% of people in distress who contacted Befrienders KL for emotional support were under the age of 20. And according to WHO, half of all mental disorders begin by the age of 14, and three-quarters by mid-20s. Therefore, mental health literacy should be introduced to school-age children.

Knowledge of general mental well-being, symptoms of mental health issues, and other aspects such as self-care, resiliency, problem-solving skills, healthy communication and interactions including on social media can be imparted to school-age children. Creating awareness at a young age would encourage help-seeking behaviour.

It is essential that there are enough qualified and adequately-trained student counsellors in schools to provide support and intervention to students in need.

Non-teaching staff should be equipped with basic skills in emotional support so that they are able to recognise students with mental health issues.

Selected students can be trained to become peer supporters as some students find it easier to open up about their problems to their peers. These peer supporters play an important role in connecting students in distress to the counselling services that are available at schools.

Mental health awareness programmes need to be developed for parents as well. Parents need to create a safe environment at home for their children to talk openly about their struggles. Knowing when and where to seek professional help may deter the onset of mental disorders.

Workplace stress can be a cause for developing mental health issues. Creating a safe and mentally healthy working environment is paramount to an employee’s well-being.

The government may also look into offering incentives or subsidies to companies in setting up an Employee Assistance Programme.

I applaud the recent effort by the Health Ministry in handing over RM6.2 million in support of mental health NGOs. I hope this will be an annual allocation to ensure NGOs are able to assist and complement the Health Ministry’s efforts in reaching out to the local communities.

For confidential and anonymous emotional support, please contact Befrienders KL at 03-7627 2929 (24 hours) or sam@befrienders.org.my

Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye

Patron

Befrienders KL