Ensure price, quality of products before buying

IF there is one lesson I’ve learnt over the past few weeks is to check out the prices of purchases made at a few places even though there may be retail outlets along the same row of shops or within a radius of two kilometres.

Equally important is to closely scrutinise the quality of the product and fine print on the label.

From now on, I plan to check the prices of basic essentials and if I notice a vast discrepancy in the price or if the product is of sub-standard quality, I make it a personal endeavour to inform as many people as possible via WhatsApp or even personally calling and alerting them.

I hope my fellow consumers too will follow suit too. It is in the best interest of all that consumers get together to exchange notes as often as possible on basic and important purchases.

Consumers must take an interest in each other’s observations and their conned experiences.

In this way, you can be informed of what is going and learn how to solve problems or seek help from the Consumers’ Claims Tribunal.

Always take cognisance of the fact that on your own, you cannot have much of an impact on any economic activity of purchasing or procurement, but communally, or as a society-at-large, you can be a force to be reckoned with.

Just last week I went to a well-known supermarket in Bangsar and bought a tin of Danish luncheon meat which cost me RM22.90 and a bottle of French jam which cost RM14.90.

A few days later, I went to the mini-market near my house to buy a few items and was shocked to purchase the same luncheon meat that costs only RM13.30 and the same jam for only RM11.99.

The following day, I immediately went back to the supermarket and showed the assistant manager the receipts of the cost of both items purchased in his supermarket vis-a-vis the mini-market near my house.

The assistant manager apologised to me profusely and requested me to fill up a complaint form, and assured me he would take the matter up with his head office.

I told him to check all the items sold at his supermarket and that I will return to check the cost on all other essential items in his supermarket.

He gave me a flimsy excuse by passing buck to the supplier. I told him that his excuse was totally unacceptable to me.

This vast price disparity prompted me to check on a few items and I found out this mini-market is the cheapest retail outlet in Bangsar for most items available there.

With the proliferation of the WhatsApp messaging service, residents in any housing estate can alert their friends and neighbours on the cheapest prices available in their vicinity or elsewhere.

This would make it easier to monitor unnecessary price hikes, understand why prices have gone up and take action if necessary.

Consumers and the business sector should complement government efforts in protecting consumers’ rights and work in tandem to maintain affordable prices.

It is critical that there be a concerted effort to ensure that consumers are not exploited by unscrupulous retail establishments.

Benedict Lopez

Kuala Lumpur