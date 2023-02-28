Ensure rakyat benefits from Budget

UNDOUBTEDLY, no national budget will be able to satisfy the needs, hopes and aspirations of everybody but the one introduced by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has come close.

Several changes have been made to the draft budget that was tabled in Parliament by the previous government late last year. The changes include concessions and reliefs for underprivileged groups. And the other priorities generally are what the rakyat was hoping for.

The sizeable allocations for the Education and Health Ministries are indeed the right priorities although some feel the quantum could have been higher. For example, while the allocation for the Health Ministry was increased to 36.3 billion, it is still below the World Health Organisation’s yardstick of 5% of gross domestic product.

As a corollary to the Budget, the government is planning to introduce a new Bill that will set guidelines for procedures on procurement and award of contracts. This Bill will hopefully plug government procurement leakages that have been highlighted year-in and year-out by the auditor-general.

The RM388.1 billion budget – the largest in Malaysian history – comes with repeated commitments by Anwar to curb wilful and negligent wastage and corruption. The rakyat hopes that the government pledges will be complemented by vigorous execution.

Some of the new taxes, however, did not go down well with some quarters and it is hoped that changes can be made before the Budget is passed.

Providing a bigger allocation to boost tourism is justifiable as the industry had been severely hit over the last three years during the Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The compassionate part of the Budget is reflected in the proposed Child Development Department. This will enable the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry to recruit more staff to enforce child protection and enhance welfare. We also need to set up a department to cater for the elderly and the ageing.

The rakyat hopes that MPs on both sides of the divide will contribute meaningfully and positively to the debate and that time will not be wasted by unproductive behaviour, actions and accusations.

Debate and offer alternatives that will benefit the rakyat and not try to win brownie points.

On its part, the government must keep an open mind and accept practical suggestions from the other side of the bench.

The nation has many problems. Together we can overcome them.

Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye

Kuala Lumpur