Ensure safety of pedestrians

FIRST it was mostly the motorcyclists who hogged pedestrian crossings but now everyone is doing so.

A picture tells a thousand words. I took this photograph at the Jalan Tun Perak/Tuanku Abdul Rahman intersection in Kuala Lumpur. Observe the senior citizen with a walking stick gingerly crossing the road – his “right of way” has been taken up by the bus and the other vehicle.

Walk a further few metres to the Masjid Jamek LRT station and the same thing happens. Taxis and motorists waiting for their loved ones nonchalantly park at the pedestrian crossing making it difficult for pedestrians to use the wide crossing.

When the pedestrian light turns green, it is an effort to cross the road even for the able bodied! And you will put your life in danger.

It is pretty clear that pedestrian safety in Kuala Lumpur has taken a back seat with low priority being given to the well-being of walkers.

The drivers of these two vehicles show utter lack of respect for road traffic regulations. With poor enforcement, they have become so indifferent and emboldened.

Sadly, traffic management in urban environments have been focussed around vehicles at the expense of pedestrians’ ease of mobility and safety. Don’t the authorities have a responsibility to design and manage urban transport systems that take into account the needs of ALL road users – including the elderly, children, the disabled, etc?

Unfortunately walking remains the main mode of transport for many after disembarking from the bus, MRT/LRT or after parking their cars and vice versa.

One would have thought that a simple solution would be to instal surveillance cameras at designated key intersections.

Pedestrians are not asking much. Can they be given an assurance it is safe to cross the road when the pedestrian light turns green?

Why are the authorities not giving priority to the safety of pedestrians? Are they waiting for an accident to happen before taking action?

Pola Singh

Kuala Lumpur