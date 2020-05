MALAYSIA signed the United Nations Convention on Corruption (UNCAC) on Dec 9, 2003 and subsequently ratified it on Sept 24, 2008. The convention entered into force on Oct 4, 2008 for Malaysia.

UNCAC is the first global legally binding instrument in the fight against corruption and touted to be the most promising initiative as it is the first global framework to harmonise anti-corruption efforts worldwide. There are 71 articles in the UNCAC and Chapter V (Asset Recovery) has 10 articles (Article 51 – 59).

One general provision of Asset Recovery is “the return of assets pursuant to this chapter is a fundamental principle of this Convention, and States Parties shall afford one another the widest measure of cooperation and assistance in this regard”. And as such, “States Parties shall consider concluding bilateral or multilateral agreements or arrangements to enhance the effectiveness of international cooperation undertaken pursuant to this chapter of the Convention”.

We are party to this convention in its Chapter V (Asset Recovery) which provides a unique framework for the identification, tracing, freezing, seizure, confiscation and final disposal of proceeds of corruption.

Moreover, our national laws such as MACC Act 2009 including Section 17A (Corporate Liability); Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001; and Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matter Act 2002 allow us to support Chapter V (Asset Recovery) Articles 52, 53, 54, 55 and 58.

According to the Stolen Asset Recovery Initiative (StAR), a partnership between the World Bank Group and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), works with developing countries and financial centres to prevent the laundering of the proceeds of corruption and to facilitate more systematic and timely return of stolen assets.

One example of a successful asset recovery was first filed in 2007 and recovery ended in 2015. The return of stolen assets was made possible after eight years.

The jurisdiction of origin was Taiwan, ROC and the jurisdiction of recovery effort/ asset location was Switzerland. The Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland had ruled on the decision to return the illegal proceeds to Taiwan totalling US$6,746,840 acquired by former president Chen Shui-Bian (2000-2008) as bribes from the merger of Yuanta with Fuhua during the Second Financial Reform Case and remitted to Switzerland.

Similarly, on Aug 15, 2011, with the approval of the UN Sanctions Committee, the Netherlands unlocked €100 million of the Libyan regime’s asset and provided it to the World Health Organisation.

WHO used the funds to distribute medical supplies to people in Benghazi and other rebel-held areas controlled by the Gaddafi regime.

According to a report by the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Sept 12, 2011, the Netherlands agreed to unfreeze US$2 billion in Libyan assets. The funds went towards humanitarian needs, such as food and medicines, and education and salaries for the Libyan people.

Under a Kleptocracy Asset Recovery Initiative, US government had returned some US$620 million in funds to Malaysia. They were (a) US$57 million from Red Granite Pictures, which stemmed from the March 2018 settlement in California courts; (b) US$139 million from the February 2019 sale of Manhattan’s Park Lane Hotel; (c) US$126 million from the judicial sale of the luxury yacht Equanimity in December 2019 and (d) the most recent tranche of US$300 million in the form of sales of proceeds or assets recovered from 1MDB assets.

It was reported that a film producer has been given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal by the sessions court over five counts of money laundering involving US$248 million linked to the controversial 1MDB after which he has transferred US$14 million held in an escrow account at Huntington National Bank to Malaysia and with this arrangement, our government is expected to recover approximately US$108 million (subject to the eventual sale proceeds of the assets and deduction of the associated costs thereof) to be credited into the 1MDB Asset Recovery Trust Account.

Is the asset recovery of US$57 million from Red Granite Pictures settlement part of US$108 million recovery? But there are still some missing millions!

Nevertheless, there is light at the end of the tunnel for asset recovery from illegal money laundering and corruption activities.

Unmask the corrupt, recover the stolen assets and return it to Malaysia.

Perhaps, we should learn more from the Stolen Asset Recovery Initiative in developing a better legal framework, institutional expertise, and the skills necessary to prevent the laundering of the proceeds of corruption and systematically trace and return stolen assets timely.

The government of Colombia and US Judge Mark Wolf have proposed setting up an international anti-corruption court with jurisdiction over grand corruption cases where countries are unable or unwilling to pursue the matter.

Dr KM Loi

Ex-Vice Chair

UNCAC Coalition (2015-2017)