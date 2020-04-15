Ensuring a safe primary healthcare setting

THIS guideline is written to offer ideas to general practitioners and those working in outpatient clinics on what precautionary measures to take and protect themselves when the authorities ease our movement control order (MCO). It may also be useful for other clinics, patients and the community.

Healthcare professionals cannot go back to the way we were working before and will have to change how we function daily.

What we have done with an MCO is just pushing the epidemic further away to give us time to prepare our medical response, change our behaviour and way of living.

It is expected that Covid-19 cases will rebound episodically and we will have to control each wave until it gradually fades over time; this is estimated to be for at least another one year or two.

We have written this guideline as some have expressed a need for more detailed ideas.

Note that information provided does not take precedence over any guidelines from the Ministry of Health (MOH).

For those of us working in the health sector, we have to assume that every patient and accompanying family member are Covid-19 positive and the majority are likely to be asymptomatic.

The key initiative will continue to be safe physical distancing, avoiding touching our face, preventing crowding, limiting physical contact, keeping hands and surfaces clean at all times, using masks when near others and taking other sensible precautions.

The full guideline is available at https://bit.ly/2Vy1pAA

It is imperative that all staff in primary healthcare settings continue to receive training and re-training to ensure a Covid-19-safe environment. The guide covers:

1. Strict personal hygiene practices including hand washing/disinfection, use of personal protective equipment (PPE), masks, face shields, etc.

2. Front-door health checks and screening procedures, including options to wait in a vehicle .

3. Preparing the clinic, waiting area and clinic rooms including safe distancing measures.

4. Cleaning and disinfection procedures after every risk patient and at the end of the day.

5. How to train and communicate to all patients and accompanying persons who come to the clinic.

6. Measures to schedule staggered appointments (time-slots) for clinic visits and blood taking electronically to space out clinic visits.

7. Additional suggestions for health staff and clinics regarding meal times, breaks, travelling, home safety, staff meetings and training.

Attention to detail without getting paranoid, working as a team to prevent exhaustion and being innovative with protective gear is what will see us through these trying times.

As healthcare professionals that support those who are ill and have chronic medical problems, we look to the public to offer their cooperation to make visits to clinics as safe as possible.

It is only by working together, to protect and care for each other, that we can last the distance and return some sanity to our lives.

Datuk Dr Amar-Singh HSS, consultant paediatrician

Dr Lee Chee Wan, general practitioner

Dr Paranthaman V, consultant family medicine specialist

Dr Timothy William, consultant infectious diseases specialist