Environmental issues take backseat in face of pandemic

THE Covid-19 pandemic has caused untold damage and hardship to the lives and livelihood of billions of people.

Governments are hard-pressed to find the right balance between measures to revive the economy as opposed to saving lives by imposing lockdowns.

In the process, pertinent issues such as environment protection have taken a back seat.

How unfortunate.

Take for instance the disposal of used face masks.

As Malaysians are now required to wear face masks when they go out, what is worrisome is that millions of these used masks are being discarded indiscriminately on a daily basis.

Used face masks can be seen strewn on pavements, in drains, walking trails, beaches and even in elevators.

If left unchecked, the used masks will eventually find its way to the sea and cause negative ramifications to marine life.

We should be mindful that as some of the used masks may carry the coronavirus, they should not be randomly discarded as normal waste.

Let’s do our part and pick up the used masks (it would be good to have a small plastic bag on hand) and then dispose them the way we should.

Before doing that, please cut off the strings of the face masks.

The private sector – especially those firms that are doing well in the stock market thanks to this pandemic such as glove counters – should chip in by sponsoring dedicated bins for masks as part of their corporate social responsibility.

These face mask bins should be placed at public places, for instance at train stations, schools, public parks and government departments frequented by the public.

Shopping malls as well as apartments and condominiums should also make an effort to have such special bins.

Here’s my plea to all Malaysians: We only have one Earth, let’s take good care of it.

Each of us has a duty and responsibility to protect and preserve Mother Earth for our future generations to enjoy what we are enjoying now.

All Malaysians must exercise due care in the disposal of used masks to protect fellow citizens and the environment.

Pola Singh

Kuala Lumpur