Everybody’s business to be safe

“COMPLIANCE saves lives” (Local Counsel, June 18) was an interesting article. Please consider the following well-known norms.

» Safety is everybody’s business. Induction training should be in the language of the workers. The topic should be sufficient for the job offered. Identify potential hazards of the industries. A three-month job supervision should be recommended for inductees.

» Industries should be self-regulatory. They are the “experts” in their fields. They should take up the challenge to be safety leaders. Invite bodies having jurisdiction to share safety requirements

» Continual upgrading of skills. A skilled worker is an asset. Training at minimal cost should be offered. This will attract locals to join industries.

» Accommodation at site. Accommodation when provided should be in a safe location with amenities meeting requirements (A safe location is a well considered site).

» An untrained and or tired worker is an accident risk.

Chew Kum Leong