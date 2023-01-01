Exercise safely and stay active

ON Dec 24, the body of the last Batang Kali landslide victim of an 11-year-old boy was finally found, thus ending the nine-day search and rescue (SAR) operations. The disaster claimed 31 lives while 61 campers were found safe. The efforts of the courageous rescue team and canines in carrying out the SAR operations impressed many, who were able to view some of the video clips on social media.

The SAR team and tracker dogs had to wade in the rain through tough terrain, thick mud and slush to carry out the search. More than a hundred personnel, supported by several excavators, were deployed to assist. These unsung heroes had only one mission in mind, “to find the last victim”. It was an extremely tough mission, but they persevered.

Natural calamities occur from time-to-time. Therefore, we need to be vigilant especially during the monsoon and wet seasons. We should avoid travelling to riversides or hilly areas as they are prone to floods and landslides.

I used to swim in the Kinta river while I was growing up. Occasionally, there would be sudden gushes of water that would sweep through even in good weather, and many downstream swimmers would be taken by surprise.

As an experienced swimmer, I survived a few close shaves but one of my friends was not so fortunate. The strong current swept him away swiftly. His body was found a day later, 48km away from the spot we were swimming. It was a heart-wrenching incident.

Hillwalking is exciting but also risky. The Kledang Hill in Ipoh is a wonderful place for morning and evening walks. During the weekends, this hill is filled with young and elderly people wanting to flex their muscles. However, they have to be cautious as landslides can happen with the rainy season.

Hillwalking is a strenuous exercise and many of my friends are proud when they reach the peak of Kledang Hill. Unfortunately, another regular hill walker whom I used to have coffee with revealed the downside of hillwalking.

He regrets having done it, and it was too late before he realised its impact. The cartilages in his knees have been severely damaged through vigorous hillwalking. He was in pain even while he was sitting and chatting with me, despite being on medication.

I have benefitted from exercising regularly, and I urge youngsters to start exercising while they are young. They do not need to drive to a gym or hillside to exercise.

Patrick Teh

Ipoh