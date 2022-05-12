Factors that contribute to better organisational performance

NUMEROUS researchers have carried out all kinds of empirical studies at the international level when it comes to organisational performance.

They have shown that organisational performance is a very important matter that requires significant attention to be given to it, especially by organisations that intend to achieve success in their business.

In essence, organisational performance is usually associated with various concepts, such as productivity, effectiveness, profitability, competitiveness and efficiency.

It is for this reason that organisations strive to achieve superior performance so that they are able to achieve better competitiveness in the long term.

In addition to that, low-performing organisations are usually plagued with problems of high employee turnover and absenteeism, and this can further deteriorate a badly performing organisation.

This can have a detrimental effect on the financial health of a company because such employees are likely to be absent and it would result in a significant drain on organisational resources, further exacerbating the problem of low-performing organisations.

More importantly, organisations that display low-performance levels are the type that are unable to enjoy high profitability.

Low-performing organisations typically experience a steady decline in profits and this can have a detrimental effect on the budget of a company.

At some point, an organisation that continues to display low-performance levels may even have to be declared bankrupt due to its inability to keep up with costs.

This, in turn, would then result in business failure.

Researchers state that high organisational performance can be achieved when all the efforts within an organisation and its members are focused on achieving the objectives that have been set out to satisfy customer requirements.

Researchers have also stated that performance makes reference to results and behaviour.

These behaviours are said to come from the person carrying out the work and which converts the performance from an abstract concept to concrete action.

Behaviours are said to be not merely tools for obtaining positive results, but they are outcomes that involve physical and mental effort by organisational members in carrying out their tasks, roles, and responsibilities in order to generate the desired results.

Researchers have stated that when talking about organisational performance, it is very important to take into account the behaviours and results of everyone within an organisation.

The second factor to be discussed here in terms of how it affects organisational performance is organisational innovation.

Organisational innovation has become a very important method for many organisations, and new and improved innovation theories are constantly being created.

This is said to help with present-day organisations to be capable of guiding themselves to achieve better innovation.

Such a distinction has resulted in the difference being highlighted between technological and administrative innovation.

Despite the fact that research was limited to technological innovation for a considerable period of time, it has been shown that organisational innovation bears the same importance as technological innovation and has highlighted that it has positive outcomes when it comes to organisational performance.

Organisations that are capable of achieving superior innovation are the ones who are capable of implementing new and improved organisational methods within the business practices of an organisation and it also helps to ensure better organisational performance over the long term.

The third factor to be discussed here in terms of how it affects organisational performance is corporate performance.

When making a review of literature on studies carried out on the role of corporate foresight on performance in an organisation, researchers have pointed out that companies performing in uncertain environments must start focusing on enhancing flexibility of their innovation capabilities, their strategic activities and also to carry out a constant evaluation of the innovation strategy over a long period of time.

Researchers have emphasised the importance of having strategic foresight, which helps them to acquire the ability to look into the future and use innovation as a means of achieving their mission and vision of an organisation.

It also helps the organisation to understand the challenges that lay in the future and to innovate accordingly so as to create a strategy that is capable of helping them in the process of defining new markets, new products and new entities.

The fourth factor to be discussed here in terms of how it affects organisational performance is organisational learning.

It is quite apparent that at present, researchers and academics have started to adopt a much wider definition of organisational learning, which is said to encompass both cognitive and behavioural aspects of learning.

This is perhaps due to the fact that such researchers have recognised that the process of learning simply cannot be separated from the way that a person perceives and experiences the world.

The presence of new perspectives, such as social constructionist perspectives has suggested that organisational learning is incapable of being separated from performance and practice, and social interactions are being brought into the limelight.

Learning is said to be a dynamic interplay of various cognitive insights as well as behavioural applications, all within the challenges at hand, and which are guided by various contextual factors that include the place, main players and also their past history.

As opposed to viewing knowledge as being a kind of entity that is to be acquired and preserved as being know-how or know-what, the notion of knowing does raise the implication that a person’s knowledge starts to become useful through practice as it surfaces because it is exchanged with other people and built in order to cater to various situations of a specific nature.

Hence, knowing requires that learners start to negotiate the overall relevance and applicability of various ideas, skills and perspectives related to the task in question.

Assoc Prof Dr Akram Al-Khaled is head of the MBA Programme in the Faculty of Business at Berjaya University College. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com