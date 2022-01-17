Farewell Shebby Singh

The passing of former Malaysian footballer Serbegeth Singh (pix) is a huge loss to not only the fraternity but also the country. He was someone who always had the beautiful game close to his heart.

I did not know him when he represented Malaysia as I was a still a boy back then, but heard of his exploits with the national team. It was only when I was a broadcast journalist attached to the sports desk at a local broadcast network that I got to know the man a little closer.

It became clear to me he was someone that was not only passionate, but was dedicated whole-heartedly about football on both the local and international fronts.

He had a wealth of experience and was not stingy in sharing it at all.

His punditry and match commentary were in my opinion, honest and on point.

Shebby was never one to hold back his punches in his match comments and I remember clearly his pre-match previews and predictions were mostly spot on. Shebby never asked for much. He never shied away from an interview request.

Every time he kept to the pre-arranged scheduled time and was never once late.

It did not matter if the call was made in the wee hours of the morning or late in the evening.

He did not complain one bit and took it all in his stride.

He even committed to interviews and comments when he was overseas and had a busy and packed schedule.

He was ever so passionate about football and sports in general.

In my opinion, he was a true gentleman and a kind-hearted, down-to-earth person. It saddens me to learn about his passing. Perhaps everyone is still coming to terms with the news, but we are all reminded about how fragile life is.

It is high time we show more appreciation to all our local athletes regardless if they have retired or brought home medals for I am sure all of them have given their best for our beloved Malaysia.

Let us not forget them. Do not wait until it is too late.

I have lost a good friend. Rest in Peace, uncle Shebby.

Yeap Ming Liong

Subang Jaya