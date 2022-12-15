Farewell to the grandmaster of banking

I WAS in Taipei delivering a keynote address for Genting Plantations Group at its 39th Management Conference for senior management staff and managers when I heard the sad news of the passing of Tan Sri Teh Hong Piow, the founder of Public Bank Berhad.

I was emotional because Public Bank was the place I first started my career, and Tan Sri Teh was my former top boss and mentor.

I was a corporate planner in his division, which was then called the Corporate Secretariat. I had worked with him closely as his speech writer as well as the secretary of the Planning Committee and Management Committee, where I personally witnessed how he chaired each meeting eloquently with his assertive leadership in steering the bank towards growth, profitability and great stability year after year.

It was from these hundreds of meetings and minutes I had taken that I learned the powerful lessons of his leadership and entrepreneurship.

It was indeed an honour, after many years I left Public Bank in 2010, I was invited to write the success story of Public Bank called Lessons Of Success: The Legacy Of Tan Sri Datuk Sri Dr Teh Hong Piow. I count this as one of my greatest joys and satisfaction in life being given this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to write this significant legacy book of a man I most admired for his commitment, perseverance and professionalism.

The book, published in 2011, was a bestseller; it captured the essence of his great leadership, entrepreneurial insights and lessons of success. The book covers over 430 pages and in brief touches on eight important principles, which are:

1. Know your purpose.

2. Be passionate about your chosen field.

3. Be people-oriented.

4. Persevere against all odds.

5. Be proactive in thought and action.

6. Practise professionalism.

7. Maintain prudence.

8. Be positive towards work and life.

I totally agree with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that ”his passing will certainly leave a big void for the Public Bank family, the banking sector and the country”, in his condolence message to the family of the late Public Bank founder and chairman emeritus.

I have always considered Tan Sri Teh as the change master. In one of my books, The Secret of Change, which got into the Malaysian Book of Records as the first motivation book in rhymes, I had specially dedicated a special poem to him called “The Grand Master of Banking”, which most appropriately reflects his leadership and achievements.

Allow me to share it here:

Tan Sri Teh, the grandmaster of banking

Once in centuries, comes a man of vision,

Who can time his strategy with precision,

To seize opportunities in speedy action,

And grow the bank into great recognition.

Tan Sri Teh, a banker of rare distinction,

Has the mind of a mathematician,

The diagnosing skills of a physician,

To come up with a concise solution,

Whether overcoming a financial crisis situation,

Or brace for competition and globalisation,

He sails through with proactive change and innovation.

A man of humility with an unparalleled contribution,

Beyond the banking institution,

Is providing superb motivation,

To all leaders with great aspiration.

I bid farewell to this great leader and mentor who has developed and inspired many to achieve greater heights. He may no longer be with us, but his legacy and influence live on, providing shining examples for many to emulate.

Dr Victor S. L. Tan is the Chief Executive Officer of KL Strategic Change Consulting Group, an international authority on change management, and the author of 14 books.