Fast track bright students

I BELIEVE the decision to increase intake to matriculation class must count among the missteps taken by the education minister and the government.

The matriculation admission for bumiputras was never on merit but purely to fast track them into universities with guaranteed placement, a politically expedient measure to gain popularity.

With the policy change, the government has just increased substantially the number of students admitted without merit, again for expediency.

This change, of course, could only be be at the expense of non-bumis regardless of how deserving they are and doubtless would enhance the feeling among bumis of being “more equal”.

If only the government had made matriculation as a fast track to universities for the bright ones (even if with quotas) while retaining the longer STPM for the rest, there could be no complaint as to the system’s merits.

The government must do soul searching to see if they will leave the country a better place for their children.

Ukraine has already elected a career comedian to its highest political office, doubtless in the belief he can’t do worse.

We haven’t gone that far but have taken the first step of change by electing Pakatan Harapan to govern.

If the Pakatan Harapan continues thus, we too will see career jokers governing us, not necessarily for the better but because it couldn’t be worse.

Just think, ministers, if that is a legacy you were elected and paid for, to leave.

Maniam Sankar

Kuala Lumpur