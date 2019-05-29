Faulty brake figures are lower and for 2017 inspections

WE refer to the letter “Over nine million vehicles with faulty brakes?” published on May 27.

We fully understand and support the writer’s concerns for the safety of motor vehicles and roadusers and his unhappiness with how some roadusers maintain their vehicles.

Puspakom Sdn Bhd would like to clarify that the figures in the letter did not accurately reflect the statistics announced recently by Puspakom.

According to the letter, Puspakom “has declared that about one third of private vehicles have brake problems and side-slip problems”.

The writer multiplied that number by the total number of registered vehicles on Malaysian roads, resulting in his statement that reads “It means over nine million vehicles are on our roads with brakes that can malfunction”.

Puspakom wishes to clarify that the figure Puspakom referred to only applies to private vehicles that had come in for voluntary vehicle inspections as well as hire purchase inspections by us in 2017, and subsequently found to have not met the required vehicle road worthiness standards.

These inspections took place in 2017.

Based on our statistics, in 2017 there were 311,389 private vehicles inspected by Puspakom and 158,808 vehicles or 51% of them did not meet the required vehicle roadworthiness standards.

Out of these 51%, those that did not meet the inspection standard were as follows:

55,583 vehicles (35%) did not meet the standard of brake performance;

47,642 vehicles (30%) did not meet the standard of side-slip performance; and

15,881(10%) failed to comply with the standard of smoke emission.

It would be quite a challenge to estimate the condition of the millions of vehicles that traverse Malaysian roads today.

Thankfully, commercial vehicles are required to undergo inspections every six months, ensuring that owners of such vehicles are kept informed of the condition of their assets.

The statistics we disclosed means that the owners of these vehicles were made aware of the condition of their vehicles, and the onus was on them to make good these deficiencies.

This is the reason Puspakom conducts promotions on voluntary vehicle inspections throughout the year, especially during festive seasons.

Through its vehicle inspection and advisory services, Puspakom aims to help owners ascertain and ensure the roadworthiness of the many vehicles plying our roads today.

As such, Puspakom encourages owners of motor vehicles to take advantage of the free voluntary vehicle inspection campaign (from May 24 to June 2) available at 54 of its vehicle inspection centres nationwide (except at centres in Shah Alam and Pasir Gudang which will focus on heavy vehicles).

We hope that our clarification provides a clearer picture on Puspakom’s inspection numbers and the statistics announced recently.

Communications and Customer Service Department

Puspakom Sdn Bhd