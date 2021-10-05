Finding a perfect blend in learning

THE Covid-19 pandemic prompted a sudden shift to online or remote learning with the closure of schools, colleges, universities and training institutions. As Malaysia inches towards the endemic phase, educational and training institutions have begun to reopen. However, a return to the traditional in-person classroom does not seem to be an option, such as cramming 300 students in a lecture hall. Instead, the hybrid-blended learning (HyBL) approach is proposed as a viable and feasible alternative.

The HyBL approach is a merger of hybrid and blended learning, that provides teachers and learners with a wider scope of flexibility and choices of modality. It is broadly defined as the delivery of education that blends online learning with traditional in-person classroom learning in terms of time allotted, learning spaces, content design, assessment and pedagogical strategies.

On the one extreme is the conventional in-person classroom approach, which has been the practice in our educational and training institutions for decades. On the other extreme is the fully online approach that has been enabled with the advent of the internet, accompanied by various web tools and technologies.

In between the two are various permutations, or modalities, of the HyBL approach, that varies depending on the subject matter and the specific needs of each learner. For example, in modality 1, students and teachers spend about two-thirds of the time online and about a third of the time in face-to-face, or in-person, interaction.

In modality 2, students and teachers spend an equal amount of time online and in face-to-face sessions in the classroom. Borrowing a phrase from the culinary arts, “the secret is in the blend” – teachers and instructors decide on the modality that is appropriate for their respective course or subject. Usually, this will be determined by the learning outcomes of a course or subject, pointing to the knowledge, skills and values to be acquired.

Teachers and instructors need to find the best “blend” that addresses what is being taught, where it is taught, by whom, to whom and how learning is assessed. Appropriate technologies will have to be integrated for each of these blends or combinations.

Courses or subjects that require hands-on application of concepts and principles will invariably require more in-person interaction, whether it be in the laboratory, workshop, clinical setting, field or undergoing internship or practicum.

Given the uncertain behaviour of the Covid virus and its variants, it may be prudent not to plan for fully in-person teaching-learning sessions, signalling that online learning is here to stay and will be the new normal. HyBL allows for greater flexibility, wherein students are able to move back and forth between in-person and online learning. There may be students comfortable with virtual learning and who choose to attend classes from home.

For certain courses or subjects, students may spend more time online while in others, they may spend more time interacting in-person. In other situations, half the students in a class may be online while the other half are in school interacting in-person, which is followed by students rotating accordingly. The different modalities will help reduce digital fatigue among students (or even among teachers), as a consequence from spending long hours with remote learning.

Currently, there is no single right way of implementing HyBL. Teachers and instructors will have to experiment with different modalities, leveraging on the advantages of in-person and online learning. More importantly, it necessitates a change in mindset because it is not simply transitioning traditional in-person teaching strategies, content and assessment methods to the online platform, and calling it HyBL.

Teachers and instructors have to rethink how courses or subjects are designed, and which components are best for online instruction, and which should remain as in-person classroom teaching. It is not selecting one over another but rather adopting (or adapting) modalities that seamlessly ensure oscillation between virtual and in-person teaching towards reaping the full benefits of HyBL.

Apparently, implementing HyBL necessitates consideration of several factors. First, is the effective use of time focusing on the ideal duration for online learning and time invested in in-person teaching.

Second, is the amount and type of content that is to be apportioned to virtual learning and in-person instructions.

Third relates to the types of pedagogical strategies and assessment methods to be employed that enables switching back and forth between the online and face-to-face environment.

Fourth focuses on the enhancement of the pedagogical skills of teachers and instructors to effectively engage students in both the physical and virtual space.

Fifth, is emphasis on the competencies of teachers and instructors in the integration of appropriate technology and tools when teaching in the classroom and online.

Finally, is the need to equip students with the skills to learn independently, be motivated, resilient, empowered to learn in both the physical and cyber world.

HyBL offers teachers and students a range of pedagogical modalities. Whatever the modalities or blend, focus should be on three types of interaction, namely student-content interaction (referred to as cognitive presence), student-student interaction (referred to social presence) and student-teacher interaction (referred to as teacher presence).

For the immediate future, HyBL will invariably remain a permanent feature in the Covid-19 endemic era, and Malaysia should plan and prepare for it to be an integral approach in the delivery of learning from kindergarten to tertiary education, including training.

Prof Dr John Arul Phillips, Dean, School of Education and Cognitive Science Asia.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com