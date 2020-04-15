Finding the right balance

“FACTOR in social responsibility” (Speak Up, April 14) deserves close reading by our administrators. It discussed the need for some balance between the movement control order and its negative economic impact.

The balancing dilemma arises as restrictions will have a negative effect on the supply side of the economy. The short-term strategy is to plan how to manage the economic impacts in a way that does the least long-term harm.

The government’s long-term strategy must strive to return our nation to economic normalcy sooner rather than later.

In the long term, to help kick-start our economy, it would be prudent for policies to assist to ride out the storm rather than pick up the pieces at the end. This includes implementing emergency measures to ensure that economic stakeholders (businesses, and workers ) are able to maintain as much of their economic strength as possible. The economic costs of retaining businesses’ productive capacity, jobs, and economic life are likely to be much lower than the costs of re-establishing these after the crisis has run its course.

Our government, as with other economies, must carefully plan and inject record spending to boost key economic activities.

Any substantial increase in our national debt is never an economic positive but facing this extraordinary crisis calls for extraordinary measures. This will be a good time to carefully restructure our economy and administration.

To eliminate inefficient wasteful organisations and projects, our administrators must always strive to be effective.

Sze Loong Steve Ngeow

Kajang