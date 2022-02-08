Fine-tune Covid-19 national task force to face Omicron threat

JUST when we thought that Covid-19 is headed for endemicity, the emergence of Delta and Omicron variants has sent a rude reminder that we are not out of the woods yet in this pandemic.

The world has been shaken with record-high numbers of new Covid-19 cases, mainly of the Omicron variant. Although the clinical severity of the Omicron infection is less compared with earlier variants, the rapid transmission, exponential case numbers and effects on unvaccinated persons or people with non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and heart disease are major causes of concern.

But are we ready to face this potential new wave? Admittedly, the challenges are different this time. Apart from ensuring that the healthcare infrastructure is ready to face the possible deluge of patients, the authorities also need to manage pandemic fatigue among the public. With offices, malls, schools and places of worship opening up, the man in the street is hungry for life to return to normal. This means that the health minister needs to take charge and make hard decisions, some that may not be popular.

The recent call by the health minister to halt umrah travel due to the high cases of Omicron cases among returning umrah pilgrims is one example of a decision that was not well received by the public. Similarly, we urge the minister to take a proactive stance now, and sound the clarion call to counter the onslaught of Omicron by reactivating the Covid-19 National Task Force (NTF).

Originally the Greater Klang Valley Special Covid-19 Task Force (GKVSTF), the NTF is made up of an inclusive, coordinated multi-agency/sectorial team, with varying expertise in pandemic management.

The GKVSTF had successfully plunged the Delta curve when all earlier efforts, including movement control orders and Emergency Ordinances failed, causing critical case numbers in July 2021, resulting in total collapse of the healthcare services, and catastrophic number of deaths.

The NTF, which reports directly to the health minister, has multi-sectoral engagements, with representations from government agencies, universities, private sectors, expert advisory groups and non-governmental organisations.

As with GKVSTF, NTF will ensure that the national pandemic protocols for national clusters are contemporary, and they would re-examine their strategic plans to be synchronised with other clusters. This is closely monitored by the Independent Compliance team to ensure NTF directives are satisfied, harmonised, coordinated, and they would recommend immediate solutions for any lapses or weaknesses.

The entire workflow from pre-hospital, health centres, district hospitals, Covid-19 quarantine and treatment centres, government hospitals, private hospitals, intensive care units are comprehensively addressed, with the implementation of an end-to-end automated outbreak management system.

Omicron has also taken a toll on healthcare providers (HCP), with many falling ill. It is important that all our HCP are boosted with vaccines to ensure we are not short-staffed when Omicron really hits us.

There is no need to reinvent the wheel. We have had a successful working model and modus operandi in dealing with the Delta wave.

Fine-tuning the NTF is all it takes now to face the Omicron threat, protect our healthcare services, prevent our HCP from burnout and minimise national morbidity and mortality.

We have learnt from the failures of managing the third wave. Let us not repeat the mistakes, and kick off confidently with the reactivation of the NTF.

Dr Musa Mohd Nordin