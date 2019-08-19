Focus on creating goodwill and wellbeing among all citizens

THE implementation of Jawi/khat and statements by Zakir Naik have created a furore among some politicians and non-governmental organisations.

Their reactions to these matters betray a sense of trepidation, which they assume undermine their status as citizens.

Such sentiments and adversarial stance may be due to overreaction of not having cognisance of the actual situation as well as the result of trust deficit among the various segments of the society.

Overreaction and overtly emotional sentiments cloud reason conjuring a spectre of imagined threats.

In the case of the Jawi script, it was misconstrued as an attempt at proselytisation towards Islamisation.

Another misconception was that it would burden the students with archaic knowledge that has no relevancy in the current world.

Then there is the issue of Zakir Naik, a Muslim preacher, whose remarks ignited a fiery response from certain quarters that felt threatened by them.

The Jawi incident negates the heritage and the viability and relevance of a script that was the mainstay of all aspects of governance, economy, trade and literary and artistic expressions.

It is as relevant as before in today’s international engagement and commerce. When one views this matter with jaundiced eyes one gets distorted cataract vision.

Likewise, Zakir Naik’s stark assertion on the loyalty of certain segments of the Malaysian society is not based on facts and not even hearsay.

It could be termed as mischievous if it is true. One should not be rattled by such baseless assertions. The Malay proverb, Di mana bumi di pijak di situ langit dijungung, which means that we stand committed to the ethos and covenants and uphold the pride and integrity of the nation hopefully exemplifies the citizens of Malaysia.

We submit to the national aspiration not by mere words but by deeds.

Thus, we should not allow these two issues to overwhelm us to the extent that they provoke negative instincts that have lain dormant in our subconscious.

We need to have our priorities right. Instead of expending invaluable efforts on such inconsequential issues, its best that such energies be committed to matters that create goodwill and wellbeing among our citizenry.

Mohamed Ghouse Nasuruddin

Centre for Policy Research and International Studies

Universiti Sains Malaysia