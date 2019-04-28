Focus on development for the people

THERE has recently been a lot of controversy regarding the role of the monarchy and the elected government in federal and state governance in both local and international matters.

The Federal Constitution is explicit as to their respective roles within the context of a constitutional monarchy that is based on democracy. Yet there has arose several instances of incongruencies relating to state and federal governance as a result of varying interpretations of the federal and state constitutions.

In a democracy it is the government of the people for the people and by the people. The people elect their representatives for five years to manage the country for the people’s benefit. At the end of this term the political parties seek a new mandate from the people and not from the monarchs.

The monarchs are emplaced as symbolic institutions and are not part of the government and do not represent the people, only themselves. Their role is circumscribed by the Federal Constitution in accordance with the institution of constitutional monarchy. And any interaction with the government is in accordance with the advice of the prime minister at federal level and the respective mentri besars at state level.

The role of the people in a constitutional monarchy is different than in an absolute monarchy. In an absolute monarchy the people are the subjects of the ruler, bound by subservience and loyalty to him and the royal household. But in a democratic system of constitutional monarchy, the reference to the subjects is merely symbolic without the elements of subservience or existing at the pleasure of the rulers.

This country does not need to be distracted by the constant tensions and even bickering between the monarchy and the government. These disputes which mainly pertain to the position and authority of the rulers are not crucial to the development of the country. Time, energy and resources that are employed to address these issues should instead be redirected to more productive efforts.

The nation needs to galvanize its human and intellectual resources for developments that benefit the people and we could do without this tussle between the palace and the government. What is needed is to get everyone on board to move the country forward.

Mohamed Ghouse Nasuruddin

Universiti Sains Malaysia