Focus on motorcyclists’ safety

I JOIN Malaysians at large in congratulating Anthony Loke on his recent appointment as transport minister. This portfolio is not a new learning curve for him, having had his first stint heading the same ministry during the 22 months of the Pakatan Harapan government that was formed after the 14th general election in 2018.

As a safety advocate, I am particularly concerned with issues like road safety. I am making a passionate call to Loke, to not only make a difference but an impact as well this time around.

The minister will be doing a great public service if he focuses on implementing effective measures to boost road safety, particularly the safety of motorcyclists in the country.

Motorcyclists, being the most vulnerable to road crashes and by their sheer numbers, make up the largest segment of road fatalities, with around 5,000-odd annually. And these are highly preventable deaths mainly among our youth population, thus adding to the loss of human resource, and with phenomenal social and financial costs at that.

But the added tragedy is that despite all this, hardly anything is done to mitigate this carnage from happening on our roads and highways.

To begin with, I would like to acknowledge the passion shown by veteran journalist Datuk Seri Azman Ujang, who has consistently written on the critical need for exclusive motorcycle lanes.

For as long as motorcyclists are given the freedom to weave in and out of traffic between heavy vehicles, Malaysia will continue to lose thousands of lives year in and year out.

Together with authorities like the Works Ministry and other relevant agencies, Loke can initiate this noble cause of saving lives among the two-wheelers. This is my call to him, and I hope that he will not let this opportunity pass by, yet again.

Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye

Kuala Lumpur