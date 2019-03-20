Focus on trade and financial hubs

PROPOSED launch of the third national car refers.

Proton and Perodua were launched in 1985 and 1994 respectively. With more than three decades in the automotive industry, it is sad to know that we know little about it. Lotus, a British carmaker founded in 1948, was owned by Proton since 1996. With so much technical know-how tapped from Lotus, we are still lagging behind.

The emergence of Perodua has adversely affected Proton’s performance for more than a decade. In 2016, the government had to come to its rescue by granting Proton a RM1.5 billion bailout package. In 2017, Proton managed to clinch a deal by allowing Zhejiang Geely to acquire 49.9% of its shares. Geely’s acquisition has great potential to enhance Proton’s performance both technologically and financially. Geely is a highly successful carmaker in China, which owns Volvo since 2010.

The size of the local car market is too small to accommodate two national car players. If one performs well, the other one will suffer. What would happen if a third player joins the crowd? The three players have to fight aggressively for survival in a highly hostile environment.

It sounds easy that the third national carmaker may have the ability to compete with those highly established manufacturers internationally, thus enabling it to export its cars. What happened to Proton after acquiring Lotus in 1996? It didn’t make an impressive performance, instead it continued to lose its market share to Perodua domestically, let alone compete effectively in the overseas market.

Unless our government is willing to bail out another corporation a decade down the road, it should focus more of its energy and resources in developing other industries which have more prospects. Malaysia has huge potential in attracting established foreign investors to set up their trade and financial hubs here due to its strategic location and good infrastructure.

We should also concentrate on bringing down the country’s fiscal deficit, so that we can reduce our huge national debt quickly.

Patrick Teh

Ipoh