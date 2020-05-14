Freeze bus and train fares

THE government should not give the green light to increase the public transport fare due to the implementation of social distancing as it will add to the financial burden and hardship of commuters. The government must protect the interest of the public first before taking any further action.

It would be a wrong step to increase prices of any goods and services at this time as many people are facing financial difficulties and struggling to make a simple living.

The government has stated it will look at proposals to increase fares to offset losses suffered by public transport operators as passenger capacity has been cut by half to meet social distancing regulations.

Social distancing and other steps taken to curb the spread of Covid-19 should not be an excuse to increase prices of goods and services.

It would be better for the government to consider a specific legislation on social distancing to ensure everybody follows the distancing instruction and to protect consumers from anyone who wants to take advantage of the situation.

The proposed law on social distancing can be enforced temporarily until a vaccine or cure is found for Covid-19. In absence of such a law, legal action can still be taken against anyone found guilty of profiteering under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

Under this act, a guilty body corporate can be fined not exceeding RM500,000; and for a second or subsequent offence, to a fine not exceeding RM1,000,000.

Where such person is not a body corporate, they can be subjected to a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or to both and, for a second or subsequent offence, to a fine not exceeding RM250,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or to both.

Consumers must use their consumer power to stop any hike in prices.

Muzaffar Syah Mallow

Nilai