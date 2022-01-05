Fully vaccinated and still in the lurch

I AM a 67-year-old retiree who is having a problem with the MySejahtera app. I received two doses of Astra Zeneca on June 14 and Aug 16 last year.

My profile showed that I am “Fully Vaccinated”, but it was suddenly changed to “Not Vaccinated” recently. This has caused difficulty and inconvenience as I have to constantly explain that I am fully vaccinated. Luckily, I have a printed copy of my vaccination certificate.

I have sent 10 emails for this problem to be rectified but I keep getting the same automated responses as below.

“This is an automated response to give you a quick guide on how to use Interactive Helpdesk at MySejahtera. If your issue is other than those covered within the interactive helpdesk categories, please reply on this email (do not write a new email – or you will get the same automated response again). We received more than a million emails this week and we will endeavour to reply you within 5-7 working days. Your response has been channelled to the respective authorities. Your vaccination details will be updated in the application after verification.”

Incidentally, many of my friends have already received their appointment for their third jab.

If the MySejahtera app is receiving more than a million emails this week, then the authorities should make it more user-friendly so that users, especially senior citizens, are able to resolve the issues themselves.

Senior Citizen

Kluang