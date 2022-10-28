GE15 key election for Malaysian journalism

IN 1978, Azam Aris had written to Dave Sexton, the then manager of Manchester United, protesting the sale of winger Gordon Hill.

Azam, who was a Form Five student, was afforded a reply presented with souvenirs plus autographs of Manchester United players.

This “story” wasn’t reported then partly because career journalists had exclusive jurisdiction over “news”.

Considerable gems were out of reach of the old news surveillance, impeded by limited technology.

By 1981, Azam had set out to study journalism at Institut Teknologi Mara where he treated friends to glimpses of footballing flair that featured a sidebar. That was a penalty miss in a shoot-out. Journalism quickly replaced football as his forte.

Soon, supervisors at Business Times, which hosted his 1984 internship, deemed Azam to be “competent”. His journalism career took off.

Azam, now aged 61, was recently charged with criminal defamation over a report by The Edge on alleged penny stocks manipulation.

He was editor-in-chief of The Edge at the time of the publication.

Backdrop

Given the severity of the charge, the Azam case finally brought journalism into national conversation.

As a subject, a career and a driver, journalism has never properly earned the attention it thoroughly deserves. It has not, as yet, been regarded as a career of choice.

And “finally” because journalism, seen against the might of technology, seems to have been diluted.

A quick reality check: a) Everyone is a journalist, somewhat; and b) Speed has surpassed fact-checking, and tragically, common sense.

Journalistic Culture

The bitter truth is journalism in Malaysia, with regard to depth and intensity, may not have appropriately prepared itself to embrace change.

Instead, journalism has been dictated by events and as online news accommodates an increasing percentage of political content, journalists risk being reduced to transcribers.

Blame game?

The elders of Malaysian journalism cannot be absolved of blame.

Malaysians were reading newspapers faithfully, universities were conducting journalism courses and the media was monetising content. That was true as recently as 2014.

Yes, the 1MDB situation launched a bombing campaign on Malaysian journalism.

Yet, those were addendums. Beyond the surface, journalism was struggling with deficiencies.

Drawbacks

Over the years, it was political writing that did not truly shine. That was the source of weakness for Malaysian journalism.

We embraced development journalism but were sluggish to chart a successor brand.

The pace of change in this key department was simply too slow.

Journalists such as myself must shoulder some blame and in our lifetime seek to contribute toward improvements.

I did write something to the effect that “Malaysians got up and sprinted, rather than taking those tentative steps”. That was for a class project in Cardiff, in 1997.

Someone wrote for an international platform: “Malaysia has postponed full democracy in favour of prosperity.”

We were not exploring or exposing issues in the political arena.

We were not organising big fora to discuss major issues.

We did not progress and when technology came, we decided that we had to tweak other things. Transcribe faster.

It is a given that technology must be incorporated into expanded journalism.

In the meantime, there were the sideshows. Jho Low appeared by default on page 1 in 2011, and soon, New Straits Times (NST) endured changes.

I was told by the grapevine that post-GE13 would precipitate more changes. True that.

Tan Sri Johan Jaaffar ceased being an NST columnist in 2015.

The notion that journalists could be subjugated was not even managed as recently as seven years ago.

What now?

Azam and other journalists of his generation should now capture the high-visibility space in the run-up to the 15th general election to promote quality journalism. This is a big election for Malaysian journalism.

Journalists will analyse the strengths and weaknesses of parties and candidates, but we shall never lose sight of the virtues of journalism.

Priorities

Journalists, journalism lecturers and journalism students should quiz media owners on ownership structure, editorial policy and transparency.

Journalists are impartial and should stick to demanding answers from political parties.

What are the major decisions that winners will be making on day one and day two?

Sniff the spins. Do not worry about filing stories a fraction later than the rest.

The nation shall wait for authoritative articles.

Cease rushing headlong and dumbing down your stories because speed is accident-prone, among other risks.

Be proud of the profession. Get interested in the commercial aspects of journalism.

Raise your game. Grasp the dynamics of the business side of journalism.

Organise sessions with political parties to get them to offer commitments to quality journalism and even raise funds to keep quality journalism thriving.

It is always the nation first for journalists worldwide. Push politicians to embrace quality and prioritise data and solutions over rhetoric.

Pause

“Already defeated has been this belief that visuals will gobble up words”. I typed this bit at Central Market, battling a perception that my elderly presence was a put-off to youngish browsers at The Chaotic Bookshelf.

Malaysians have not ceased reading. My daughter sells a fair number of books each time she sets up a booth at Central Market.

With millions of social media users enjoying access to the same press statements as a journalist would and with non-journalists catching up on speed to transmit content, at times recklessly, journalism has not become obsolete. Journalism is expanding.

Non-journalists too would want to go toe-to-toe with journalists on speed and ethics.

Malaysians in my age group get into senseless debates when friends, wishing to rush information and knowledge into WhatsApp groups, share content deemed combustible.

Brooding, I sense this as an extended rebellion against Malaysian journalism.

In fact, the education system may want to explore the idea of teaching basic journalism to avoid some kind of a meltdown.

Netizens?

Things must get better. In fact, steering clear of nastiness in social media comments would prove to be a plus for the economy and the nation’s reputation.

It is not misleading to term social media users as “netizens”. It is outdated, though. Everyone is on social media.

Social media must not be a frightful, alien realm where carnage rules. Dishing out the “netizenship” status is akin to licensing users to develop a different persona on an alien turf.

With the country’s digital economy expected to reach US$35 billion (RM165 billion) by 2025, profitable ideas and finesse should be rewarding.

Finally

Partisanship should be restricted to footballing matters.

A proper DNA for Malaysian journalism should be promoted so that even in daily chatters, our political preferences should not be highlighted.

Rashid Yusof was formerly group editor of the New Straits Times. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com