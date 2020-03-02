Get a fresh mandate

IT is time to put the decision of who to run Malaysia back to the people. Not the select few in the Dewan Rakyat but those on the ground through a general election.

If there are those who are saying not to call an election for fear of losing, then I really weep for your concept of democracy being put aside for the sake of power. That is selfish, and you should know better after saying the people should be heard on this matter.

We must push for maturity in politics and as such, once a government collapses, it is over and the people should once again decide who should run the country.

Malaysians should not have had to witness the horse trading sessions where political loyalties kept switching by the hour to the point that journalists asked for time stamps on press releases from MPs and political parties.

To those that screamed you didn’t vote for this, fine. Now, let us get the decision making process back to all Malaysians, and let them decide – because I am sure there are those who did not vote for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to become the next prime minister, nor did they vote for Umno and PAS to take over.

However, to continue this horse trading and shifting alliances, a government with such a small majority, will lead to further decline in our country and also the trust of voters in your political parties and even democracy – that is dangerous.

Some have argued that a general election is too expensive, in the hundreds of millions. Some have gone to suggest RM800 million. Honestly, the shenanigans in politics last week wiped off RM43.4 billion from the stock market, so no, it isn’t.

Furthermore, that RM800 million is the price we all pay with added on inflation since 2018 to maintain a working democracy, which will have a mandate for the next five years. You have to replace it and there are no backdoor deals that can fix it on either side. It is the price we all have to pay for a voided warranty of five years when the government coalition fell apart.

It is costly, but that is the price we all pay for the trust politicians placed in their own allies that betrayed them.

And so when Parliament reconvenes, I hope it is immediately dissolved to call for a general election, to get a fresh mandate from the people, with DYMM Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s blessing.

Whoever wins then, will run the country for another five years allowing our country to stabilise politically and economically, hopefully without another internal party scuffle leading to what transpired last week.

Hafidz Baharom

Petaling Jaya