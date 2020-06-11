Getting a grip on infection figures

KUDOS to the Ministry of Health for the single-digit new infection figures over the last few days.

Carrying out tests to determine the number of confirmed cases is important to understand the spread of the pandemic and then responding appropriately. This will ensure that the risk of spread remains under control.

The number of confirmed cases per day depends on how many tests are carried out. The more tests conducted the higher the probability of detecting more cases. So the crux of the matter is the number of tests carried out daily.

On June 4, the number of confirmed cases shot up to 277 but on June 10, only two cases were detected and seven the day before. My key concern is the number of tests carried out on the respective days? If the same number of tests was carried out in each of these days, then the public would feel more relieved as the situation has improved remarkably.

The point I am making is that the ministry, in addition to informing the public of new cases each day, has also to indicate the number of tests conducted. To be meaningful, the number of new cases daily needs to be matched with the corresponding number of tests conducted each day.

As at May 19, Singapore reported that it had conducted over 281,000 tests for Covid-19 on 191,000 unique individuals. This works out to about 49,000 tests per million people. How does Malaysia compare? It would be good if Malaysians are informed of similar comparative figures for our country.

To date what is the total number of tests conducted in the country?

In addition, it would be good for the ministry to throw light on the following:

» The average number of tests conducted per day;

» What is the country’s testing capacity per day? Are we reaching our maximum lab capacity?

» Who are chosen to undergo tests on a particular day? What are the criteria in choosing the particular person?

» Are the tests conducted at private hospitals included in the total number of tests carried out in a day?

The University Malaya Medical Centre in Petaling Jaya, a dedicated Covid-19 centre, is stringent in terms of who qualifies to be tested? My friend was turned down even though he had high fever and sore throat. It would be good for the ministry to state clearly who qualifies to be tested at such hospitals.

One way to reduce the government’s burden is for the ministry and private hospitals to come up with a competitive rate for the tests. This will make it possible for more Malaysians to be tested at their own expense.

Pola Singh

Kuala Lumpur