Give advance notice of park closure

FEDERAL Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa announced on Oct 18 that public parks in Federal Territories can now reopen during the conditional movement control order.

Despite the announcement, there were days when parks were closed for unknown reasons.

For example, visitors to the Bukit Jalil Park on a recent Sunday morning were disappointed to find that the park was again out of bounds to visitors. There was no advance notice either in the media or a notice posted at the park’s entrance about the closure.

City Hall should let people know that the park would be closed to visitors and not cause inconvenience to them.

K.P. Lim

Kuala Lumpur