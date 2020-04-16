Give confined students option to return home

THE mental health of students confined to campuses of universities is a hot topic. Since the beginning, the IIUM Sejahtera Council has placed mental health as a priority. It has done the following major things so far:

Establish a good communication channel between management and students; in addition to the formal ways of communicating, the IIUM Student Union has been involved with the council to get messages across via social media platforms.

Establish the Covid-19 Psychosocial Support Team to complement the existing psychological support already available. This support comes via posters (educational), consultations (emotional), articles and networking with other agencies.

Ensuring the counselling and clinical services being offered continue to be available to the students.

Conducting online meetings and discussions in addition to producing short videos to address their spiritual needs

Assessing the mental health of our students confined on campus. This was done by the Career and Counselling Services Centre.

In times of crisis, there is a tendency for people to report an increase in stress levels, and showing more anxiety and depressive symptoms, even for those with no pre-existing conditions. Those are normal human responses. And because these are normal responses, we need to be able to address them immediately before the person deteriorates.

Our own study shows that most of the students confined on campus continue to show normal levels of stress. However, almost half also indicated elevated anxiety levels and a similar percentage indicated elevated depression level. A small percentage indicated extremely severe stress, anxiety or depression level.

The student-bashing on social media is uncalled for. Mental health is not something to be taken lightly. Having three full meals daily, having good internet connection, having a comfortable place to sleep do not mean that one will be immune from stress, anxiety or depressive symptoms.

What could possibly be the reasons?

The students are perhaps under the pressure of feeling very alone. When most of their friends are not on campus, when they cannot congregate as usual (our students have been faithfully complying to the social distancing rule), this may exacerbate the loneliness, especially when we are generally social beings. There are times when online or virtual contacts are just not enough.

The only things that can distract them or keep them entertained are books and smartphones. Boredom may seep in when they have the same sources of entertainment.

Their skills are not being honed. We may like to accuse the millennials as being lazy, but that is just a stereotype. The MCO and the inability to do many things may underscore to them how they are not able to improve their skills. Of course there are many online skills-related tutorials or courses available, but some skills need hands-on work. Lab skills have to be polished in the lab, face-to-face counselling skills have to be polished in the counselling labs, some presentation skills need live physical audience, etc. This is especially so for IIUM students, we are not having any live class sessions, we have moved our academic calendar such that now they are in effect having an extended mid-semester break.

Feeling hopeless. Some of our students on campus have been able to be part of the PPE sewing brigade. And they have shared how this has helped them cope much better. Unfortunately, we cannot cater to all, with the need for social distancing, there is only limited space.

They miss their family. Who doesn’t? Especially with Ramadan coming and the uncertainty of being able to go home for Eid. To be fair, there are also students who prefer to remain on campus when campus is a safer option for them, but they are the minority.

Local students studying overseas can go back home post-quarantine but local students studying in Malaysia cannot when they essentially have been in quarantine since the start of the MCO. Unfortunately this is beyond the hands of the university management. I have explained the students overseas are less likely to have been taken care by their universities the way we are caring for our students. However, it is difficult to justify why the option of them going home (being picked up by parents) post-quarantine is not available to them when it is available to the ones coming back from overseas.

Each university has been trying its best to take care of the various needs of our students arising from the MCO. Not just to ensure public and personal physical health, but also their spiritual, cognitive and mental health. We can and will improve on our delivery of our services. But we can only do so much. Some things can be alleviated by having them home with their families. We just want to have this option available, done with coordination and cooperation from every agency needed.

Lihanna Borhan

Hania Mohd Rozi

International Islamic University Malaysia