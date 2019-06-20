Give full support to new MACC chief

WHAT a fuss and furore is being kicked up over the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief’s appointment.

Sure, it is a practice – though not legally binding, that the head of the MACC should be appointed through a process.

But, more importantly, the appointment should be one that ensures the appointee’s independence, impartiality, neutrality, integrity, apolitical stance and competence.

And, the new MACC chief commissioner, Latheefa Koya, eminently fits that role.

As a lawyer, human rights activist and politician, Latheefa has always stood up for the down-trodden, upheld justice and the rule of law and never hesitated to hold accountable even her own party and its leadership.

Her predecessor, Datuk Seri Mohamad Shukri Andull, who should know better than most on heading the MACC, expressed his confidence that Latheefa will do the best for the MACC and for our country.

He said that there was no issue with Latheefa being an outsider as she will have experienced officers within the Anti-Corruption Commission supporting her.

Shukri also said Latheefa’s experience as a lawyer would be beneficial as she could combine corporate ideas with government initiatives.

Our Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, the one man who has led our country back from the pit of scandals to the path of security, in his wisdom and experience certainly had compelling reasons to handpick Latheefa for the job.

Let’s not second guess or pinpoint procedure simply to push our own agendas.

Especially when we have a well-qualified person to fill the post, unlike some who sought position just for personal gain under the previous administration, let’s not give in to gossip and slander.

Rather, let’s support the independence and strength of the MACC, to carry out its mandate without fear or favour, with high standards of ethical conduct for its employees and have a solid compliance regime.

Rueben Dudley

Petaling Jaya