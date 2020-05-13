Give nurses a better deal

INTERNATIONAL Nurses Day, observed on May 12 ( Florence Nightingale’s birthday), celebrated the contributions that nurses make to society.

For Malaysia, the nursing profession is under pressure. Our greying population is in dire need of quality nursing care. Alarmingly, there is a stark slowdown in students enrolment in local nursing colleges.

And the closure of some of these colleges only worsens the shortage of nurses as fewer nurses are being trained.

There is also the marked increase in nurses moving overseas, where wages and work prospects seem better. There is also the loss of our nurses with some switching careers.

The current nurses shortfall will affect the work of our doctors. The World Health Organisation recommends a ratio of having at least 2.5 nurses assisting one doctor at all times but in Malaysia this ratio is lower.

Bringing in nurses from the Philippines, Pakistan, Myanmar and India is only a short-term solution. A long-term effective strategy is to train more local nurses. At least three measures are required to solve this pressing issue.

First, better career progression is need to retain nurses and attract young people into the vocation.

Nursing experts argue it is important to chart better progression paths by accrediting nursing colleges to university status. Overseas universities have long had nursing degree-level studies. This generally helps to improve the standard and quality of nurses. Their critical support of doctors work is what determines the quality of our healthcare sector.

Second, arrest the attrition rate. This is attributed to demanding work and long hours. Hospital administrators and our Health Ministry must develop sound nurses’ occupational health and safety standards and monitor them rigorously. The premature exit of nurses from their noble professions, sadly, undermines the years and cost of their study.

Third, better pay and positions are needed to entice nurses to remain, to attract new entrants and those overseas who seek to return.

Covid-19 has highlighted the important issue of the shortage of qualified nurses, as critical frontline workers. This must be urgently addressed by our health sector and government.

Sze Loong Steve Ngeow

Kajang