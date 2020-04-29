Give students more control

WITH the extended movement control order (MCO), students are forced to brace for a longer period of online learning. Students are adapting to a new way of learning, without the social connection and in-person learning environment. On the other hand, teachers are working out how to deliver lessons designed for the physical classroom through virtual platforms.

To make learning effective, we need to look at the basics of: 1) how to engage the students; and 2) what motivates them to learn. Engagement means the student is immersed in the learning.

Motivation is the first step in acquiring any skill. We need to incorporate some of the elements below to engage and motivate students:

» Interactive. The content and delivery of lessons must be interactive, which can stimulate the five senses of the students. Learning should have participation from both teacher and students. The teacher serves as a coach to guide the learning where students are expected to contribute to the learning process. Teachers can creatively use multiple media such as stories, quizzes, videos, chat rooms, etc to interact with students.

» Curiosity. Numerous scientific studies have shown that curiosity will stimulate the mind to be more receptive and make people to learn more. It makes learning enjoyable as we immerse in the sensation of learning. Like a thirsty person looks for water, curious students will actively seek out answers.

For example, we can ask the student to do research on Covid-19, with topics like why young people are less susceptible to the virus compared to the elderly with underlying health conditions.

» Meaning. It is hard to learn something if we don’t see any meaning in it. It is important to demonstrate how the subject relates to them by drawing a connection to real life. For a simple analogy, we can quote the example of how to apply algebra to estimate and control our weight. We need to calculate the body mass index and watch out for food intake and calories.

» Self-learning. Let students set their own targets. We must give students as much control over their learning as possible. For example, when the students are given a project, let them choose topics that interest them. Some of the projects can be assigned to groups which promote collaboration among team members. Give them a range of options for the grading of assignments.

We need to regard e-learning as a journey and not a destination.

Stalwart Malaysian

Puchong