Rest in peace Prof Khoo

OUR beloved nation just lost today one of its glorious sons – Emeritus Prof Tan Sri Dr Khoo Kay Kim, a prominent and prolific historian whom I have known personally since 1976 while studying at the University of Malaya. He was then the supervisor for my BA (Hons) graduation exercise, and 37 years later again for my PhD thesis.

Prof Khoo was undoubtedly a walking encyclopaedia of Malaysian history.

He might not have all the answers to one’s historical questions but he could recommend authoritative sources which could possibly provide the answers.

I have great admiration for him as an historian despite having crossed swords occasionally on certain Malaysian historical facts.

As an academician, Prof Khoo was highly approachable. His door was always open to researchers and he often went out of his way to assist others in their academic research.

As a person, he was kind, polite and always cheerful. Above all, he was open-minded; willing to listen and accept differing viewpoints.

History shall always remember Prof Khoo in a positive light. May the great architect of the universe bless his soul.

Dr Ranjit Singh Malhi

Kuala Lumpur