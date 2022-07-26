Good sense and justice must prevail

DURING the 1980s, former tennis bad boy John McEnroe was the firebrand super brat who had countless arguments with the chair umpire over controversial line calls.

Fast forward, if it was now, with the advent of Hawk-Eye technology, there would be no more disputes at all and McEnroe would have been playing tennis with a saintly demeanour.

Remember the “Hand of God” during the World Cup in 1986? The hand would not have “appeared”, if the video assistant referee technology was present then.

On a different note, to stop people from defacing bank notes, Bank Negara took the novel move to declare them non-legal tender. Affirmative actions need to be taken at times to correct the wrongs.

Similarly, the ongoing furore created by the Mat Rempits, is cause for concern.

The nuisance they pose to others on the road and the risk they create for themselves, has reached intolerable proportions.

The culture of kesian, soft approach and psychology needs to be drastically changed so that closure is possible.

I have personally experienced this situation on a trip to Seremban with my family some time back.

We went for a relative’s wedding and decided to spend the night at a hotel in the heart of Seremban town.

It was a rude awakening for me in the wee hours of the morning. The noise was deafening.

I felt as if I was at the Sepang racing circuit. The spectacle went on for quite a while. Imagine illegal racing going on in the city centre.

Surely the authorities concerned should come up with a contingency plan to put a stop to it.

Another never ending episode is that of illegal moneylenders or Ah Longs.

Advertisements are blatantly pasted all over town, especially at traffic light junctions, with their phone numbers in bold.

All kinds of attractive wording will be added to attract the gullible and the desperate.

The fact that they can boldly display their contact numbers implies that the authorities concerned are helpless, for reasons best known to themselves.

The poor MCA’s Datuk Seri Michael Chong, a prolific complaints solver, has to crack his head overtime to see to the desperate pleas of innocent victims.

After the 14th general election, with the chant of Malaysia Baru, the loan sharks kept a low profile.

But, alas, the chant was only short lived. It was all a false dawn, with Ah Long back at it in full force.

Something is seriously wrong somewhere and needs to be addressed urgently to safeguard the well-being of everyone.

We are all in dire need of good sense, so that justice will prevail.

Thiagarajan Mathiaparanam

Klang