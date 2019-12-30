Govt expected to pick up speed

A COUPLE of days ago I received a message that we are leaving our teenage years with the end of 2019 and entering adulthood. Unfortunately, for me, this happened a long time ago.

Adulthood is when one has reached the age of majority (when parents lose parenting rights and responsibilities) and is regarded as mature, independent and responsible. Growing up isn’t always fun. We have to make decisions, plan for the future, earn a living, balance our income and expenses, and pay taxes.

In the context of our beloved country, both leaders and the rakyat have to do our part. Being mature we should be ready to make calculated decisions for the good of our future.

Our government should not use the excuse of being new and inexperienced after close to two years and many of its leaders have been in politics for years. They should be doing a better job since they have seen things from both sides

The rakyat should be mature enough to ensure things do not get out of control by giving constructive feedback. It is now free for all especially on social media. There was supposed to be rule of law but there seem to be no rules. The language used does not reflect maturity and comments range from vulgar to provocative.

Some love to make a mountain out of a molehill. Minor issues are dramatised and politicised unnecessarily. It leads to unproductive use of time and effort and creates animosities.

We wanted Malaysia Baru. Is this how we want it to be?

Pointing fingers is our new pastime. Many of us are part of the problem and not part of the solution. We forward articles or videos we are enthusiastic about, to the point of obsession. We want to impose on others that it is the truth no matter what the circumstances.

Is this the adulthood we are happy with?

I do not know about you but I will ask for moderation – a separator between excessiveness and remissness, between extremism and extravagance, and between normality and abnormality.

I would also like to see the new government not be like the previous one. We expect you to pick up speed.

Happy New Year to all, young and old.

Saleh Mohammed

Kuala Lumpur