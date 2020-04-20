Graduating medical students ready to do more

IN light of the pandemic, many educational institutions have suspended physical classes to maintain social distancing. Many medical schools have also followed suit and temporarily stopped classes and clinical rotations for medical students.

Several European governments have been seeking help from graduating medical students to join forces with their healthcare workers on the front-line.

Italy, the European country that originally was hardest hit, but was surpassed by Spain, has fast-tracked at least 10,000 medical students to join their future colleagues in healthcare. Turning to the US, which is now the epicentre of the pandemic, its government has come up with plans to integrate medical students into the healthcare system. A large number of medical schools have offered early graduation to medical students to add more helping hands in their healthcare facilities. This only applies to graduating medical students.

Medical students in their earlier years of studies from across the globe have come up with other ways to contribute to this fight against Covid-19.

Student-led volunteer groups that include medical students have been assisting medical workers and community workers with tasks like childcare, collection of personal protective equipment (PPE), screening the homeless, and grocery shopping for healthcare workers and the elderly. Some medical students are also helping out with development of public service announcements.

In Malaysia, most tertiary institutions including medical schools have suspended physical classes since early March. It is expected that lessons will be resumed via online distance learning by the end of April. While social distancing is already a helpful way to fight this pandemic, many Malaysian medical students may wish to play a more active role in facing this ordeal. Fortunately, initiation of movements by medical students or volunteer organisations grant them the chance to be actively involved in support groups aiming to lend a helping hand to the needy.

Students Against Covid-19, a public Facebook group, was formed by medical students to disseminate facts on Covid-19 (https://www.facebook.com/groups/2907316812645083). The group is described as “a collective group aimed to empower students with facts and information to fight Covid-19”. Verified and practical information are being posted in the group by students in hope that this information will be circulated around so that the public are empowered with correct knowledge. The International Student Surgical Network (InciSioN) takes part in the battle by inviting its members from around the world to join in a committee, which is dedicated to raising awareness and providing education (https://www.facebook.com/InciSioNMalaysia). This is a great opportunity for medical students who are part of this network to give back to the society during this extraordinary circumstance.

It is seen that Malaysian medical students are less involved in easing the strain on the healthcare system compared with medical students in other European countries and the US. Be that as it may, it is understandable that those countries have to take more drastic measures as they have become overwhelmed with the sudden increase in cases. With the extension of the movement control order (MCO) period till April 28, this could be a phase for Malaysian medical students to revisit weaker subjects. It is a perfect time to do personal reflection and make plans for self-improvement.

Medical students should take advantage of this extended MCO period to expand their horizons by taking on free online classes. Universities such as Johns Hopkins University, and even organisations such as the World Health Organisation (WHO) are offering online courses for free.

University of Malaya’s Health Research Online (HeRO) has been offering introductory courses to health research that is made available to members of the university’s Faculty of Medicine. It is without a doubt that medical researchers are important in the healthcare system, and this need is greatly amplified during this period. So, why not the medical students avail themselves to early exposure to the health research process?

Medical students can help to take the load off our front-liners by coming up with practical ways to serve local communities. If circumstances permit, they can join a team of volunteers, especially in organisations that serve to aid the needy, like the homeless and university students living away from their homes.

Jemima Beng-Eng Hii (medical student)

Sing-Qin Ting (medical student)

Woon-Theng Heng (medical student)

Yek-Ching Kong (public health researcher in training)

University of Malaya