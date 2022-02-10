Grateful for PR1MA housing moratorium

FOR those who purchased homes from PR1MA, they have to start paying their loans 24 months after the project starts, whether the house is completed or not.

My family was among those who purchased a PR1MA house in 2019 and soon after Covid-19 hit Malaysia. We took a loan from the Public Sector Housing Financing Board and had to start repayments in November last year although our house was only around 50% complete.

However, the project was delayed due to the pandemic and movement control orders. This meant we would have had to fork out RM350 for our rental and also payment for our PR1MA home.

Paying for two homes was too much to handle, but we were relieved when Housing and Local Government Minister Reezal Merican Naina Merican announced a six-month moratorium recently.

We are hoping our homes will be completed by then and hope to move in and give up our rented home.

We are fortunate that the minister stepped in timely to assist us, otherwise we would have gone deeper into debt.

My family would like to thank the minister and the government for taking our plight into consideration.

Zainuddin Idris

Bukit Mertajam