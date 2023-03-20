Great leaders do not divide but unite people

IN this new age of Malaysia’s coalition government, political leaders must lead the country in a direction that solidifies the purpose-driven mission set forth by our prime minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and endorsed by the King.

Among the top priorities are to clean up corruption, abuses and wastages, streamline Budget 2023 and government services, improve the peoples’ daily lives, and boost the nation’s sluggish, post-Covid-19 economy.

With the support of the citizens and a strong vote of confidence from Parliament, priorities are being realigned, wasteful projects eliminated and help is targeted for critical needs in the healthcare and education ministries.

Success relies on the unified support of voters and responsible effective leaders.

Opposition leaders play a key and positive role in holding the country accountable. This should be done by asking pertinent questions, researching and offering alternative plans/ideas and challenging the issues, all within the established framework of supporting the duly elected government.

To quote Selayang MP William Leong: “The Opposition must allow the government to administer the country, not to stay in constant election mode in trying to topple the elected government at every opportunity.”

There is a clear line between constructive criticism and seditious rhetoric. Leaders must be responsible to frame public comments to contribute for the common good.

Furthermore, consideration must be given to voice comments in legally acceptable venues. There is no justification for indoctrination-style comments in religious or school settings.

If rhetoric is inflammatory or seditious, it creates a national feeling of unease. It also sends a message of instability to the world, discouraging foreign investment.

Wrongdoers of the law must face the music, especially corrupted leaders who plunder the country’s wealth and impoverish the B40 and M40 groups who are struggling to put food on the table, pay their bills and keep up with their loan commitments to the banks.

The country needs leaders who practise an inclusive sense of belonging, where all citizens of various background feel secure that their leaders are working for the benefit of all its people.

C. Sathasivam Sitheravellu

Seremban