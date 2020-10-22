Grow your own vegetables

THE Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions have changed our habits. There is a surge in demand for food delivery services, too many Zoom sessions and more gardening.

A check of the vegetable seeds section in shops showed few available options as everyone has gone green. There’s no panic about food supplies but rather an attempt to return to simpler times.

The growing of your own vegetables is a rewarding task and the produce is much tastier and doesn’t come wrapped in lots of plastic. Even more importantly, it is environmentally-friendly.

Look for the good from everything, even in this Covid-19 pandemic.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne