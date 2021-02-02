Handle and dispose PPE properly

Plastics turned out to be the hero, combating the infamous coronavirus hand in hand with our frontliners. The battle against the pandemic is far from over.

Until now, the virus has killed up to 2.2 million souls (that is about 11% of the total death during WW1).

The looming rise of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia (and worldwide) witnessed an overwhelming demand for plastic and rubber-based personal protective equipment (PPE) such as face masks, gloves, goggles, and gowns.

PPE is not just demanded in the medical sector but also heavily used as part of household products and among service industries including cashiers, petrol pump and flight attendants, customer service staff, and security guards to limit and eventually inhibit the Covid-19 infection.

Many food handlers and eateries use more plastic than usual to protect their edibles from being a medium of infection.

The continuous demand for polymer-based PPE is alarmingly jeopardising the environment. The disposal of used PPE in the medical sector and among enforcement personnel is regulated by local authorities.

A more dire situation of plastic waste handling is focused on singly used PPE among civilians.

Recently, we were alarmed with news of plastic fragments found in marine life carcasses and an unborn baby’s placenta, which are an indication of our carelessness and improper plastic waste handling. Used face masks and gloves were also seen being thrown away in landfills and public areas.

Worryingly, accumulated PPE waste could be infected unknowingly and can potentially cause cross-contamination, boosting up the infection rate. The world will face more critical environmental and health issues without proper domestic waste handling.

The compulsory implementation of using a (disposable) face mask in public areas would establish more contaminated waste on a large scale, and continuously harm the environment.

The situation is equally observed from the usage or purchase of plastic-based items such as bottled water and straws.

Users would rather not share drinking from the same bottle with others, generating more plastic waste if they are not disposed or recycled properly.

Ideally, the war against the virus could recede slowly once the vaccine is completely developed and verified but the effects on the environment are indefinite, long-termed, and might be more lethal.

Enormous efforts from all parties must be put in line to design a more promising future for the environment in parallel with flattening the Covid-19 infection rate.

Mohamad Danial Shafiq

Muhammad Ridhwan Hafiz

Penang