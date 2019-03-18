Handle returnees from Syria with care

IT is commendable that our government is bringing home Malaysian IS fighters and their families from Syria rather than allowing them to return illegally and undetected.

The returnees are not a homogenous group and made up of different genders and age.

Some are battle hardened and will be able to provide valuable information. They are intelligence assets and should not be underestimated.

Children caught in the conflict are vulnerable and need special attention. Some were born in Syria and lack identity papers.

Without counselling and proper treatment, they have the potential to cause harm in future as children as young as 10 are thought to have been trained by IS to use weapons.

Recidivism and the tendency for “reformed” terrorists to reoffend is another cause for concern.

This challenge is well documented in the UN Security Council Counterterrorism Committee’s Madrid Guiding Principles (2015) as a practical strategy concerning the issue of foreign fighters returning home, their prosecution, rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

A good example of this challenge is our experience in handling Afghan war returnees and former Kumpulan Mujahidin Malaysia members who eventually “upgraded” their membership by joining IS.

While some of them initially left for Syria to join rebel groups, most switched to IS affiliated groups after losing leadership roles within their cells. There are also cases of spouses and children forced, threatened or duped into joining their husbands and fathers abroad.

We can consider how reverse engineering works against these individuals with the implementation of the Guidelines from the Madrid Guiding Principles by tailoring its responses and approaches, developing countermeasures in preventing further radicalisation and violent extremism.

While it is the government’s primary responsibility for countering terrorism and preventing violent extremism, civil societies should also be empowered to work with the authorities to address this threat.

We need to start thinking out of the box and seriously consider our approaches in dealing with returnees.

Khen Han Ming

Shah Alam