Hard truth behind lackadaisical enforcement of laws

THE latest pollution case – Sungai Gong – and so many others before it, whether water, air or land, are not the evil work of the polluters alone since they have been allowed to misbehave all these years.

It is exactly like the case of misbehaving children whose developing misbehaviour is not nipped in the bud by their parents or teachers. The misbehaviour is thus allowed to go on and get worse and worse. When the children become criminals, they get blamed, not the parents or teachers who abdicated their roles to act when they should have.

During pre-independence days, law enforcement was done in a pro-active manner where the enforcement officers had to go out and randomly carry out real surprise checks in the specific areas they were in charge of. Their supervisors or department heads would also go out to see with their own eyes whether their staff have been carrying out their duties. If things were not right in any area, it was easy to pull up the enforcement officer in charge and discipline

him. Nowadays it is based on “reports” from the lower ranks to the higher-ups – would any enforcement officer give an incriminating report about his work?

At a seminar some years ago, I met then Pemandu head Datuk Idris Jala and asked why recalcitrant government officers were not sacked. His answer: “The government does not sack its employees.” So rotten apples are kept in the service, and they cause good apples to rot also!

How did the system of pro-active law enforcement become a system of “management by complaints”? Whose brainwave was this and was it approved by the Cabinet?

Thus, it is not uncommon to hear answers from enforcement departments that “there was no complaint about this before”.

The “management by complaints” system puts the responsibility of law enforcement on the public. The enforcement methodology now is that if the public does not complain, there is nothing wrong that needs attention or action.

Thus, the Department of Environment and Syabas “did not know” of the pollution being inflicted on Sungai Gong as the public did not complain.

The “management by complaints” system is a deliberate and great idea to absolve the enforcement agencies from dereliction of duty as it turns tables on the public for not being the “eyes and ears” of the enforcement agencies.

And when somebody does complain, the party complained against often comes to know who had complained. So who will want to complain as they don’t want red paint splashed on their doors or other retaliatory measures taken against them or their family members?

Ravinder Singh

Batu Maung