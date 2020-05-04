Has our environmental quality really improved?

THERE have been many reports citing improved environmental quality referring to clearer skies and cleaner rivers.

The movement control order (MCO) was implemented to curb Covid-19. Due to this, the economy is not operating at its normal level. What we are seeing now is the result of very low pollution loading.

The Association of Water and Energy Research Malaysia (AWER) has for the past few years urged the government to implement a pollution control mechanism based on pollution loading specifically for water pollution. We have not seen any firm move towards this.

One success in reducing air pollution loading was for the transport sector when the government implemented our suggestion to upgrade Euro 2M fuel types to Euro 4 and above. However, some fuel companies convinced the government to delay mandatory compliance for all fuel types.

Our environment only manages pollutants to a certain level. Due to increases in population and economic activity density as well as loss of forests, pollution loading to our rivers and environment has increased. To manage pollution we need to reduce the pollution loading by using technological enhancement and strict enforcement. Government actions need a paradigm shift.

It is possible to enjoy a cleaner environment even better than what we are experiencing now. This can happen provided the Department of Environment (DOE) and state governments upgrade the way they do things. DOE is in charge of managing pollution and enforcement to prevent pollution. It has wide powers but “self regulates”.

State governments are fully responsible for land-use change. Many forests were cleared when the land use is changed but there is no replacement for ecosystems that took millions of years to form. These two key players must be made fully responsible for our environmental condition.

State governments and their elected representatives must be made fully responsible for the decisions they make in land-use change. When state governments want to change land-use type to activities that will cause greater environmental impact, a stricter legal process must be put in place with full public participation encompassing the local communities, field experts, federal agencies and other stakeholders.

All virgin forests and water catchment areas must be fully protected and no activity should be allowed for eternity. This is because water catchment areas are already shrinking and the population and economic activities are always increasing posing a higher demand for water.

We need to revamp DOE and place the power to make decisions with the Environment Quality Council (EQC) where its director-general is a member.

The Environment Quality Act must be amended to restructure the DOE and independent committees must be formed with members from the EQC to ensure decision making is more structured and transparent. EQC members must be selected from field experts and stakeholders.

Similarly, the power of the minister in charge of the environment must be limited to enhancing the roles and responsibilities of DOE.

DOE must implement effective wastewater discharge standards based on pollution loading which will be able to assist reducing water pollution.

By implementing this periodically, we will be able to increase the quality of raw water and make more rivers available as raw water sources for drinking and agriculture.

Successful implementation will be able to show positive results between five and 10 years.

AWER has submitted a few suggestions on this to be implemented in the 12th Malaysia Plan and forwarded it to the prime minister and minister in charge of the Economic Planning Unit.

Sewerage is one sector that pollutes our rivers single-handedly when we exclude all the illegally operating and waste discharging operations.

We need to improve sewerage treatment facilities that have actual measure and comparative studies.

By injecting new capital expenditure and joint billing for sewerage operations we need to restructure the sewerage sector according to the plans approved by Parliament and Council of Rulers more than a decade ago.

The minister in charge of water and Ministry of Finance must step in immediately to speed up the restructuring.

When pollution occurs the cost that can be recovered under the existing law is the penalty and the cost of clean-up only.

Polluters pollute simply to save their operational cost and maximise profit. But, when pollution occurs it disrupts other economic sectors and becomes a health hazard.

We need to make polluters pay for the real cost of pollution and not just the small penalties. When the Environment Quality Act is amended, we need to include this portion as well.

Piarapakaran S.

President

Association of Water and Energy Research Malaysia