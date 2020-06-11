Has Penjana overshadowed Covid-19 Bill?

AFTER three months of being placed under MCO, CMCO and now RMCO, a Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Bill is pending. The bill is expected to be tabled at the next parliamentary sitting in July.

Although a full parliamentary sitting has yet to be convened under the new government (save for the limited sitting on May 18), the prime minister had recently announced the Penjana stimulus package, the latest of a series of stimulus packages.

Government had stated that most of the direct injection would be raised through domestic borrowings. This will ultimately contribute to Malaysian public debt, which stands at 52% of GDP.

The raising of the self-imposed public debt ceiling would first require approval from Parliament. Instead, if the source of the fiscal injections comes from the Consolidated Funds, any withdrawal must comply with the Federal Constitution.

These measures ought to be included as part of the bill. A number of jurisdictions across the world had enacted similar Covid-19 laws to address the significant economic impact brought by this pandemic. Several measures ought to be included in the bill:

Temporary relief against non-performance of contractual obligations

Businesses are inevitably exposed to legal repercussions for breach of contract due to non-performance arising from the restrictions during the MCO.

Singapore, in its Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 had put in several measures to support businesses.

Parties are not allowed to commence or continue any legal action against the defaulting party, enforce any security or make any application for winding up or bankruptcy.

This temporary relief will apply for a period of six months from April 23 and may be extended further.

A similar measure, if included in the bill, would be most welcomed by Malaysian businesses.

It is important for this provision to apply retrospectively from March 18 when the MCO first commenced.

Covid-19 as a force majeure event

An alternative approach to the above would be for the bill to declare the pandemic as a force majeure event.

A similar approach had been adopted in France, Spain and China. A force majeure clause commonly covers various situations in which the performance of a contract is delayed, prevented or hindered.

However under the existing laws, if a force majeure clause is not wide enough to cover the outbreak as one of the triggering events, parties will not be able to rely on such a clause.

If the government were to designate Covid-19 as a force majeure event, more parties may be able to excuse themselves from their contractual obligations, which would prevent impending litigations.

Rental waiver for business tenants

Under the recently passed amendments to its Covid-19 regulations, Singapore had extended rental waivers for business tenants for two more months.

Qualifying commercial properties will now be entitled to a total of four months of rental waiver, while other industrial/office properties will be given a three-month waiver.

Two months of this waiver will be funded by government support, while the rest are required to be borne by landlords. It is advisable for the government to include a similar provision in the bill to provide more support for companies in rebuilding their businesses.

Although we are in desperate times, it is essential for Parliament to scrutinise the measures against Covid-19. The government has not been clear on the sources of funding for these stimulus packages.

Therefore, it becomes especially important for the bill to not only provide for measures to mitigate the impact of Covid-19, but to also legalise measures that have been announced but have yet to be tabled, debated and gazetted.

Leonard Yeoh is a partner and Nurul Qarirah is a legal associate with the legal firm, Tay & Partners. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com