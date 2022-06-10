Hate speech has no place anywhere

FROM May 26, an inclusive, incredible and colossal India has been in the news for all the worst and wrong reasons.

Two apparatchiks of the country’s governing party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP, had made inexcusable incendiary and insulting remarks that have offended more than 10% of the country’s minority and the adherents of one of the world’s largest practised religious faiths.

The many countries in which the coreligionists of this minority live have protested and have received a rather belated, laconic and lukewarm response, and are seething with anger, disgust and frustration.

It is likely that the repercussions of these offensive and inflammatory remarks will be felt for a long, long time.

India, including its highest level government officials, must assume full responsibility for this uncouth and uncalled for conduct. India’s External Affairs Ministry can be trusted to handle tactfully and with aplomb this fallout, fester as it might for weeks and months.

The two party apparatchiks responsible for this kerfuffle must not only be held answerable but must be seen to be penalised for their irresponsible actions. That is for the appropriate Indian authority to act on expeditiously.

The action by these two apparatchiks is incomprehensible in a cosmic and colourful civilisation that goes back hundreds of years, where destitute and displaced minorities have been welcomed, embraced and accepted as nationals of Bharat.

One can only venture a guess as to what prompted these rash, reckless and insane comments from the apparatchiks. They obviously enjoyed pride of place, prestige, confidence and security about their respective role and significance in the political party’s hierarchy.

They must have felt that they were established and secure in the inner core of their professional, political and social setting. Such security derived somewhat from belonging to the larger Hindi-speaking Hindu community of north India had perhaps blinded them to the reality of a multicultural, multilinguistic, multireligious and multilayered India.

India is proudly plural and perhaps the most cosmopolitan country in terms of the broadest diversity of humanity, and has yet fully embraced the difficult demands of being a functioning democracy.

Every resounding election victory perhaps unleashes a new and renewed sense of power and righteousness in the majority community, which invariably leads to haughtiness and hubris.

This kind of feeling can easily overwhelm even a majority community in a relatively small country, which begins to imagine its acceptance, authority and its powerful sway over the minorities.

Needless to say, in non-democratic countries, no member of a minority can initiate and harness a minority to prevail against the dictates and decisions of a majority community bent on asserting the illusory and innate refinements of majoritarianism. Minorities cannot realistically raise questions and quota issues in these societies.

India is a grand civilisation embracing diversity, democracy and different strands of cultural strength and complexity. Surely the country can tide over the current difficult patch by asserting its time-honoured Upanishadic dictum rendered in Sanskrit as “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, which translates in inadequate English as “The world is one family”.

Datuk M. Santhananaban is a retired Malaysian ambassador with 45 years of public sector experience.

